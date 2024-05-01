Reimagining how the Indian state works

There are six areas where India needs to do more work. First, the Indian state has to fix the statistical system so that decisions are taken on the basis of data rather than anecdotes. Second, India needs more government employees while at the same time making them more effective and accountable. Third, the quality of public spending matters; how you spend is as important as how much you spend. Fourth, cash-strapped governments need to collect more taxes as a percentage of gross domestic product. Fifth, service delivery should increasingly be pushed to the local level where administrations have a better sense of citizen needs. Sixth, effective states collaborate with the private sector and civil society to deliver to their citizens.