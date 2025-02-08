Artists defy convention and contest theories

Mumbai-based artist and curator Prabhakar Kamble’s Broken Foot, a sculpture in wood, makes viewers stop in their tracks. With its deep gash, the artwork is a reminder of how the foot, in “Varnashram"—an ancient system of social organisation—was used to represent Dalit and Shudra communities and also women. “If the majority of our population won’t be active participants, then the society is bound to be broken. If your foot is broken, you cannot stand up," says Sumesh Manoj Sharma, artistic director, Strangers House Gallery. Utarand, another work by Kamble, an assemblage of sorts using terracotta pots, nylon ropes, ceramic, metal, and indigo, is the artist’s way of rejecting caste. Here, diverse media come together to create a vertical installation that’s a representation of various communities.