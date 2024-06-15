What to watch this week: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Chandu Champion’ and more

Inside Out 2 A sequel to one of the best animated films of recent times. It picks up a year after the events of Inside Out, with 13-year-old Riley's various emotions personified and functioning like a chaotic mission control. The new Pixar film has Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui. (In theatres)

Chandu Champion Kabir Khan has made two big rousing films since Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but is yet to repeat the success of that film. His new feature is Chandu Champion, which stars a formidably ripped Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, soldier, boxer and India's first Paralympics gold medalist. Also starring Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. (In theatres)

Kokomo City This 2023 documentary explores the lives of four Black trans women who are sex workers in New York and Georgia. Director D. Smith, a transgender woman herself, films interviews with the women and gets actors to reenact scenes from their lives. Shot in sensuous black and white, it's an intimate, funny and frank look at race, sex work and identity. (MUBI)