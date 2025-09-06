‘Inspector Zende’ review: Send-up of crime folklore marred by inconsistency

Inspector Zende, written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, announces itself as “a story inspired by true events that looks like a fairy tale”. It’s meant as parody, not fact, but even judged on those terms, the film struggles.

International Indian-Vietnamese criminal Charles Sobhraj has previously been captured in filmed entertainment in Black Warrant, Main Aur Charles and The Serpent, while Madhukar Zende, who gained national fame after the famous arrest of Sobhraj in Goa, was also the subject of a 2023 documentary called Zende.

Mandlekar’s Netflix film opens in Bombay, 1986, but the characters refer to the city as Mumbai, the first of many period inconsistencies since the city’s name didn’t officially change till 1995. The film reimagines Charles Sobhraj, the notorious 1970s conman and serial killer, as Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh). In 1986, Sobhraj, or in this case Bhojraj, escaped from Tihar Jail after drugging duty officers and slipping out with four fellow inmates. Enter Inspector Zende (Manoj Bajpayee), the cop who once arrested the international criminal in 1971, and is now tasked with bringing him in again.

Bajpayee plays Zende straight, and by staying serious, Bajpayee lets the surrounding madness do the comic work—or rather attempt to do it. But even his best bits, such as going undercover at a Goa rave in hippie garb, or brief domestic interludes with Mrs. Zende (Girija Oak), barely register as blips of amusement and engagement. By the final act, it’s clear that Bajpayee is barely breaking a sweat in this role, felled by slapstick that doesn’t suit him.

Propelled by a French accent and a bountiful wig, Sarbh’s Carl Bhojraj has neither the menace, charisma or comic exaggeration required to make the character memorable. Sarbh is given little space to give Bhojraj edges or form.

Interestingly, supporting characters such as Zende’s specially picked team of cops including Bharchandra Kadam as Patil, Harish Dudhade as Jacob, Bharat Savale as Naik, Nitin Bhajan as Deshmane, Onkar Raut as Patekar and Bharat Savale as Naik, and his senior officer played by Sachin Khedekar, are sketched with more personality and get more entertaining and meaningful moments. They may not be the sharpest sleuths but their sincerity and camaraderie are more interesting than the pursuit of the ‘swimsuit killer’ (Bhojraj’s nickname, adapted from the historically accurate ‘bikini killer’).

Coming to the period incorrectness, Mandlekar could have opted to go completely imaginary or attempted a little bit more accuracy. It’s hard to overlook the cultural hash of capturing Goa of the 1908s.

For a brief stretch midway, the film hints at something deeper as we see Zende, the righteous cop, who puts duty above all, forever a step behind his quarry, in spite of his commitment. But even that thread hangs loose, as the film lurches towards a climax that feels more like a skit than a finish.

What really sinks Inspector Zende is its inconsistency. What could have been an amusing, clever, maybe even a sharp send-up of criminal folklore, is instead riddled with scant humour, muddled history and bargain basement production values. The real inspector Zende carried the pride of the O Coqueiro arrest all his life (as did the restaurant). The film reduces it to something flimsy and forgettable.