From the street to the gallery, who decides the politics of art?

The human condition

Artists do not exist in isolation but depict shared experiences, shaped by both apparent and invisible influences. What they create will always be a reflection of society at the time, the politics of the era. Often, they bring forth interesting perspectives—not necessarily of violence or conflict but about the human spirit and condition. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have the works of Krishen Khanna, imbued with gravitas, which speak of the endurance of human spirit in the aftermath of the Partition rather than of violence itself. Or Rummana Hussain, one of the pioneers of performance art, who used the body as a tool of public confrontation in the 1980s-90s, responding to social unrest. And more recently Vikrant Bhise, who brings forth lived experiences of caste politics and Ambedkarite consciousness, and Gauri Gill, whose series, The Village on the Highway, paid “a visual homage to the creative ingenuity of the farmers contesting the proposed deregulation of agriculture”—interestingly both artists and their works have been shown by mainstream art galleries like Anant Art and Vadehra Art Gallery respectively.