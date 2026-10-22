From the street to the gallery, who decides the politics of art?

The terms ‘political consciousness’ and ‘intent’ recur quite often in curatorial notes of recent months. They seem to have emerged as the year’s buzzwords, much like ‘memory’ and ‘identity’ were last year. But beyond these statements, one wonders whether politically charged art is truly palatable to many white cube spaces.
This week, visual artist and curator Raihan Vadra was all set to show his photographs at Bikaner House in Delhi. His show, No Idea is Final, was to feature a mix of wildlife images and photos of the recent protests in the Capital “but through the lens of movement and rhythm”, as he mentioned in his statement. A few hours before the opening on 21 October, he was asked to “remove/replace 74 of 105 photos”. In interviews to several news outlets, the 26-year-old artist cited the explanation from the Bikaner House management about the “timing and context of the works being inappropriate and overtly political, and that with the whole city fortified, this was not the right time to show such images”. An official statement is awaited from the Bikaner House on the incident.
Let’s consider the terms “overtly political” in context of the function of art. In the events unfurling in the Capital, of course, politics is directly interwoven into the narrative itself. Vadra is the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and has had access to protests as “participant and observer”, which has turned into visual material for the show. But in other kinds of socially conscious practices, this kind of direct political context is not always present.
This brings forth the oft-debated question: is all art political? It goes without saying that any work of art needs to have a certain aesthetic, technical skill and emotional value. However, isn’t art’s most fundamental function to evoke a certain consciousness and set context? There are critics who argue against branding art as “political” as it forces a certain ideological lens onto works that are meant to be aesthetically pleasing or sensorial in nature. In their view, it should be left to the viewer to read politics into them if any.
On the other hand, as New York-based art advisor and curator Maria Brito wrote in her newsletter, The Groove, last year, all good art has always been political, even when it doesn’t scream activism or protest. “Even when it’s just a serene landscape or an abstract painting of nothing in particular. Because art, at its core, is about choices. Who gets to make it? Who gets to show it? Who gets to own it? These are all political questions,” she writes.
The human condition
Artists do not exist in isolation but depict shared experiences, shaped by both apparent and invisible influences. What they create will always be a reflection of society at the time, the politics of the era. Often, they bring forth interesting perspectives—not necessarily of violence or conflict but about the human spirit and condition. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have the works of Krishen Khanna, imbued with gravitas, which speak of the endurance of human spirit in the aftermath of the Partition rather than of violence itself. Or Rummana Hussain, one of the pioneers of performance art, who used the body as a tool of public confrontation in the 1980s-90s, responding to social unrest. And more recently Vikrant Bhise, who brings forth lived experiences of caste politics and Ambedkarite consciousness, and Gauri Gill, whose series, The Village on the Highway, paid “a visual homage to the creative ingenuity of the farmers contesting the proposed deregulation of agriculture”—interestingly both artists and their works have been shown by mainstream art galleries like Anant Art and Vadehra Art Gallery respectively.