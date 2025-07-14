How did we become so scared of colour in our own homes?
Many folks are unaware of themselves as they decorate their homes and it shows in the design. Homes and living rooms are becoming illusions and performances which lack personalisation
My sons and I have this rhetorical banter… One of us will ask: “Who is the most difficult person to know?" To which, one of us responds: “Myself". When people ask me what I do, I often say I write about design, but what I actually write about, is homes. What makes a home the way it is? Why do we shape it the way we do? How do we think about it more deeply? As my mind sifts through the many spaces I’ve seen these past few weeks and conversations I’ve had about the topic of home, the conclusion that I’ve come to is that many folks are unaware of themselves as they begin making homes. It is a performance, our home. So many different types of performance. Performative authenticity. Performative minimalism.