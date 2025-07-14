How did we become so scared of colour in our own homes?

But then we live in a culture that almost demands a performance, because people living authentically is often just inconvenient. Performance of loyalty, of spirituality, of decorum, of cultured-ness, of piety, of filial adoration. Since the group is considered more important than the individual, most of us are forced into some form of acting, even in our own homes. I come from a conservative Christian background but my home is filled with the iconography of other spiritual and religious inclinations, because some of our best craft capabilities are representations of religion, whether its terracotta figurines, Kalighat paintings or Islamic mirror etchings. Several of my family members would not approve of the imbalance of religious representation or the aesthetics of some of my artworks. And if I were so inclined to be sensitive to their feelings then I’d have to remove at least some of my most precious collectibles, particularly a fierce wall-mounted sculpture Aflame, a fiercely red, gold-ornamented tantric representation of the 14th century Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded, by the art collective WOLF Jaipur. So I understand the diplomatic urge for theatricality. I am only beginning to comprehend and accept my own design, decor and art urges, and if I now live without pretension it is because I find it easier to withstand others’ disapproval than decorate my own home on someone else’s terms.