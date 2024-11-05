Sally Rooney's ‘Intermezzo’: Adulting through grief and love
SummaryThe millennial sensation’s new novel makes an unexpected move, but lacks the assured quality of her earlier bestsellers
Thirty-two-year-old barrister Peter Koubek and his brother Ivan, a competitive chess player a decade his junior, share a crippling loss in Sally Rooney’s fourth novel, Intermezzo. Their father, who immigrated from Slovakia in the 1980s, dies of cancer, and the vacuum beneath the placid surface of their quotidian lives in Dublin and West Ireland becomes only too apparent.
Following the funeral, the brothers reconsider how they are living their lives and who they love; Peter is medicating himself to sleep while living an outwardly successful life, and Ivan is struggling to pay his rent and transition to adulthood.