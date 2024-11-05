Sally Rooney's ‘Intermezzo’: Adulting through grief and love

Peter is intent on fitting in with the Irish elite and their commonly held notions of success, aware that he has to strive for what most of his peers took for granted. Any neat notion about which sibling is more certain of himself is upended when they spar, or open themselves up to us, in heartfelt stream-of-consciousness monologues. The novel is full of poetically ungrammatical fragments, which speak much louder than the terse bits of dialogue that are actually voiced. Yet, the hints of unpleasantness in both men’s characters seems less nuanced. There are mentions of Ivan’s incel-adjacent tendencies, and a suggestion that Peter gets off on uneven power dynamics. Still, the former’s quirks are well-established, while the latter’s suicidal tendencies are not quite believable.