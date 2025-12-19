IFFK 2025: Titles from Kerala's film festival to watch out for in the coming year

With the Mumbai Film Festival cancelled this year, Indian cinephiles found their best options down to Goa’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The 30th edition of IFFK (12-19 December) had a robust lineup, with over 200 films from 82 countries. There was also a lively behind-the-scenes tussle, as the Union ministry of information and broadcasting denied censor exemptions for 19 films scheduled to screen (festival titles aren’t censored but must get the exemption). These ranged from Beef, a new Spanish film about freestyle rappers, to Battleship Potemkin, a Russian classic that turned 100 this year. Soon after, the Kerala ministry for cultural affairs directed that all the films would screen despite the missing exemptions. In between all this, attendees took in some of the year’s best. Here are a few titles from IFFK to look out for in the coming year.

Advertisement

NO OTHER CHOICE After Decision to Leave (2022), his most Hitchcockian and affecting film, Park Chan-wook returns with a ferocious farce. No Other Choice stars Lee Byung-hun as Yoo Man-su, a paper industry worker unceremoniously fired by his company. After a difficult spell, a tempting job offer comes along and Yoo decides to literally eliminate the competition to ensure his family’s happiness. The result is a corrosive comedy of capitalism, with everything from dancing lessons to paper industry reels informed by manic competition. Lee Byung-hun, who starred in Park’s breakthrough, Joint Security Area (2000), gives a performance that matches Leonardo DiCaprio’s turn in One Battle After Another in nervous energy and comic inventiveness.

Advertisement

SILENT FRIEND One windy morning on a trip to Finland, I was taken around the property at which we were staying, a few hours from Helsinki. There were a number of art installations on the premises, one of which attached sensors to plants and somehow interpreted their internal traffic as sounds transmitted through speakers. I found it beguiling, and was thrilled to see a similar effort by a researcher in Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend, the life of plants converted to graphics this time. Silent Friend isn’t easy to describe. It’s set in three time periods at the same German university—in 1908 (shot in black and white), where we follow a determined young researcher (Luna Wedler, excellent); in 1972, where a student falls in love with a botanist batchmate; and in 2020, where Tony Leung’s gentle scientist is dealing with the covid lockdown. A lot of the film is about communicating with plants but there’s also a pointed commentary on the evolving role of women in science and research. It’s a mysterious, meditative work characteristic of the Hungarian director.

Advertisement

Also Read | Two of the best performances this year are by Benicio del Toro

A SAD AND BEAUTIFUL WORLD IFFK usually has a strong selection of films from the Middle East. One of the crowd favourites this time was from Lebanon: Cyril Aris’ debut feature, A Sad and Beautiful World. Yasmina (Mounia Akl) and Nino (Hasan Akil) are childhood sweethearts who reunite in their 20s and start a relationship. Lebanon’s troubles are always simmering in the background and sometimes come to the fore, but Aris and Bane Fakih’s witty script invites us to see these characters as engaging and complex people rather than reducing them to a cause or national identity.

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'

ROMERÍA Carla Simón had already shown a gift for naturalistic drama with Summer of 1993 (2017) and Alcarras (2023). Romería continues this exploration, and adds some startling new ideas to what is already a stellar directorial career. Llúcia Garcia plays Marina, a young woman who’s trying to find out more about her biological father, who died when she was young. She meets his extended family, most of whom are sympathetic to her, and relay their memories of her wild mother and father (based on Simón’s own parents). Simon’s realistic scenes of family dynamics are realised through the extraordinary photography of Hélène Louvart. A cinematographer who’s worked with Agnès Varda and Wim Wenders, Louvart is especially skilled at filming intimacy of all kinds. Her charged, unadorned imagery has contributed immensely to films like Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) , The Lost Daughter (2021) and La Chimera (2023), and Romeria shows how instinctively right a pairing she and Simon are.

Advertisement

THE MASTERMIND It becomes clear almost immediately that the title of Kelly Reichardt’s film is ironic, that J.B. Mooney might be planning a heist but is no mastermind. J.B., played with Sphinxian reserve by Josh O’Connor, is an out-of-work carpenter looking for something to do in his sleepy town in 1970s America. He decides to rob the local museum of four paintings—which leads to a world of problems for him and his family. O’Connor is joined by a supporting cast of indie regulars—John Magaro and Gabby Hoffmann, playing Mooney’s old friends, are particularly memorable. Reichardt is in bone-dry form, telling the story of a man without convictions living at a time when everyone was choosing sides. With an anxiety-inducing jazz score by Rob Mazurek.

Advertisement

A still from 'The Mastermind'

SUNDAYS Sundays begins with 17-year-old Ainara (Blanca Soroa) coming home from a short religious retreat. To the surprise of her family, she not only refrains from complaining about her time there but voices an interest in the monastic life. Ainara, a bright student on the verge of college, seems genuinely taken by the idea of becoming a nun, to the dismay of her aunt Maite (Patricia López Arnaiz), an atheist who’s convinced that her niece is being brainwashed by her religious school into giving up a fuller life. Spanish director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s film is a rare combination: a coming-of-age story that’s also a serious look at faith. It asks complex questions with calm and clarity, and Arnaiz gives a wonderfully charged performance.

Advertisement

MAGELLAN IFFK allowed viewers the chance to compare two very different anti-colonial historical films. Werner Herzog’s Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) is a sensorial assault, with its roaming camera, Popol Vuh’s extraordinary score, and an unhinged Klaus Kinski in the lead. Lav Diaz’ new film, Magellan, made this year, strips away everything until all that’s left is the greed and cruelty of imperial plunder. Gael Garcia Bernal plays the Portuguese explorer, who sets out to circumnavigate the globe by ship, eventually landing on the island of Cebu. Diaz, one of the most challenging directors working today, removes all the trappings that come with the genre: orchestral score, large-scale battles, widescreen photography. Instead, over 160 minutes, the film chips away at the figure of Magellan and all he represents: an antiepic in every sense.

Advertisement