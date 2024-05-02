IPL 2024: How many ads is too many ads?
SummaryWe are no longer used to slogging through endless commercials. That's why attempts at holding us up for ad-money ransom feel particularly egregious
Is there any sport that makes space for as many advertisements as cricket? Footballers and basketball players never stop chasing the ball, racers pause after the final flag is waved (or when there is a crash), tennis players only towel their faces after several sets of intense battle. The gentleman’s game, meanwhile—one of the least strenuous sports in the world—pauses after every six deliveries, so that other gentlemen can swiftly hawk pan masala, cola, mutual funds and various gambling/gaming apps. Every six deliveries.