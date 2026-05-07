Poetry, public transport and slow travel in Iran

In Iran… we wanted to be in no hurry and had no ‘must-see’ list we needed to get through. We promised to give ourselves enough time to savour the places we visited and to linger longer in those we loved. We wanted to marvel at the architecture and natural beauty of course, but also to live in small countryside villages and experience the lives of the locals. Tehran sounded like a sprawling, chaotic and polluted city. Besides, nestled in the Zagros mountains, it would be too chilly and smoggy in early February, much like Delhi. So we flew to the smaller city of Shiraz instead. I felt excited about the decision back then but questioned skipping the capital when I read the book Reading Lolita in Tehran by Iranian author Azar Nafisi. She described winter in the city in language so poetic that I fell in love with it without ever visiting.