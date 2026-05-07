Poetry, public transport and slow travel in Iran

It soon dawned on us that the long-winded process to obtain an Iranian visa was only the beginning of our travails. During our research, we learnt that travel aggregator websites like Expedia, Skyscanner and Goibibo didn’t list flights to Iran. Nor did accommodation websites like Airbnb and Booking.com work there. Most travel companies, including World Nomads and BajajAllianz, didn’t provide coverage for the country. Visa and Mastercard didn’t work there either; no withdrawing from ATMs, no paying with international debit or credit cards. And, as is well known, websites like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and BBC were banned. Instagram and Gmail worked though, small mercy! (As of 2019) And so, navigating the many obstacles, we finally took the short connecting flight from Delhi to Iran via Dubai, just a few days before my thirty-first birthday. We had scrambled together a wad of cash that would hopefully last us an entire month in the country….