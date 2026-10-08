How 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' survives the unforgiving waters of TV

The phrase was coined by Jon Hein in 1985, and soon escaped into everyday language as a way to describe when once-loved shows lost the plot. The Brady Bunch brought in Cousin Oliver, a chirpy little interloper, to inject fresh life because the original sitcom kids were growing up. Scooby-Doo got Scrappy-Doo. Dallas eventually revealed an entire season's worth of events to have been a dream. Moonlighting, once one of television's great will-they-won't-they romances, had its leads sleep together, turning the tension that had powered the series into a storytelling problem that needed solving. These are different kinds of creative miscalculation, but they share a basic impulse: we must do something.