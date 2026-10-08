How 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' survives the unforgiving waters of TV

There comes a moment in every successful television show when somebody decides that the show needs to go for… more. The characters have done the familiar things, the audience has laughed at the familiar jokes, and now the creators must prove that they can still surprise. So in comes a baby, a wedding, a murder, a long-lost twin. The characters move to Hollywood. They kill somebody or bring them back. They jump forward in time by 20 years.
If you are Happy Days, you put The Fonz on water skis.
The phrase “jumping the shark” comes from the fifth season of Happy Days, where Henry Winkler's Arthur Fonzarelli became the king of cool, starting jukeboxes with his fist and making every girl swoon. Fonzie started out as a supporting character in a show with younger and simpler protagonists, but Winkler made him so iconic that the show started revolving around just how cool The Fonz could be.
In September 1977, in the “Hollywood” episode, Fonzie accepts a challenge to water-ski over a shark, trademark leather jacket in place. The image was so inexplicably excessive that it became shorthand for the precise moment a television show tries way, way too hard.
The phrase was coined by Jon Hein in 1985, and soon escaped into everyday language as a way to describe when once-loved shows lost the plot. The Brady Bunch brought in Cousin Oliver, a chirpy little interloper, to inject fresh life because the original sitcom kids were growing up. Scooby-Doo got Scrappy-Doo. Dallas eventually revealed an entire season's worth of events to have been a dream. Moonlighting, once one of television's great will-they-won't-they romances, had its leads sleep together, turning the tension that had powered the series into a storytelling problem that needed solving. These are different kinds of creative miscalculation, but they share a basic impulse: we must do something.
That impulse is almost impossible to resist. TV rewards familiarity but demands novelty. A sitcom succeeds because you want to spend time with the same people, yet it cannot keep giving you precisely the same evening. The characters must remain themselves while being pushed into new situations, and after enough seasons, “new situation” starts meaning “increasingly more eventful situation.”
This is, therefore, less a moment of failure than a moment of panic. Just when you think it’s safe to go back into the familiar… the shark appears.
Contrast this with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Streaming in India on JioHotstar, the longest-running live-action comedy in American TV history is now in its 18th season. It began in 2005 as a low-budget, darkly comic show about five spectacularly awful people running a Philadelphia bar. Creators Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day played Mac, Dennis and Charlie; Kaitlin Olson played Dee, and the legendary Danny DeVito joined as Frank in season two.
The Gang are narcissists, schemers, fantasists and occasionally outright monsters. The show's comedy is savage because its characters are so committed to their own delusions. They don't merely behave badly; they construct elaborate arguments to celebrate and bicker over their own monstrosity.
Sunny has spent eighteen seasons doing what long-running comedies are supposedly doomed to do: getting bigger, stranger and more outrageous.
As a result, there are many mega moments in the series. Frank emerging naked from a sofa. The horrific manual of romantic manipulation called the D.E.N.N.I.S system. The gang waking up to find that they have turned black. Mac performing an exquisite interpretive dance to communicate his coming out.
Any of these would be incredibly hard to top. The best part is that Sunny doesn’t try. A major episode will be followed by something trivial. A breakthrough won’t change how moronic the characters are.
That is where Sunny has more in common with The Simpsons than with the traditional sitcom. It understands the freedom of an elastic universe. Homer can destroy Springfield and go to work on Monday. The Gang can experience some enormous/grotesque life-altering event and then obsess over a petty grievance. Consequences may exist, but rarely become homework.
There are still shark episodes in Sunny. Some are very shark-y. But they are surrounded by shallower, sillier episodes, and that makes all the difference. The shark becomes an occasional visitor rather than a permanent destination. This 18th season includes a ridiculously insightful tribute to Jamiroquai, an unhinged cameo by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, and an episode about Gilligan’s Island that is also about Epstein’s island, an episode that deconstructs canned laughter and the changing face of the sitcom.
Then The Gang argues about a fairytale.
Asked to name a story about a heroine who drives the story, Dee suggests Rapunzel. “Pretty passive, Dee,” says Dennis, “It’s just a woman waiting in a tower for men to climb her hair.” “I think the hair’s driving the story,” offers Charlie. “That’s the story of a prince with incredible core-strength,” concludes Mac.
This isn’t a gang upended by a shark. After 18 seasons, the shark may just be another member of The Gang. It appears. Somebody tries something insane. Somebody else, immediately, tries to top it—or to take the credit for topping it. Then they get distracted.
Perhaps that’s the real trick to surviving the choppy and unforgiving waters of television. Let sharks come and let sharks go, just don’t let them take over the show. The Gang can survive a big fish. Frank can buy them a bigger boat.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
I was fascinated by The Moment (JioHotstar), a new film starring popstar Charlie XCX as herself. It’s a mockumentary that zooms in on the nature of stardom and celebrity and overall cluelessness, and the musician is great in the lead role, shaky and uncertain and almost unwillingly charismatic.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.