How J Dilla added soul to machine-made sound

Twenty years ago, J Dilla changed the sound of hip-hop. The Detroit producer’s second solo album Donuts—released on his 32nd birthday, on 7 February 2006—is a masterclass in post-modern beat-making, layering honeyed soul samples, off-kilter rhythms and fractured electro loops into a sound that bent time itself. Over 31 short tracks—only one crosses the 2-minute mark—he laid out a blueprint for how to humanise machine-made music, infusing programmed drum beats with all the warmth and soul of a drum maestro.

And then he died, three days after the record’s release. His passing added a whole new layer of mystique to an already iconic record, cementing its place in musical history forever. Legends and myths proliferated around the album. How he recorded it from his hospital bed, armed with only a portable turntable and a sampler. How his mother would smuggle crates of records into his room at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. How she would massage his fingers so that he could continue to tap at the sampler and finish his magnum opus.

Many of these stories are now disputed or outright falsehoods. But they still persist, reproduced in eulogies and anniversary retrospectives, passed around like a keepsake at the annual Dilla Day parties marking his birthday. It’s almost as if people can’t believe that a record this innovative, this breath-takingly transformative, could just be produced by a guy sitting at his computer. The King of the Beats’ magnum opus needs an origin story as majestic and fantastic as the music itself.

To be fair, Dilla’s actual origin story is no less charmed than the myths. James Dewitt Yancey grew up in Detroit’s East Side, the son of an opera singer and a jazz bassist. According to his mother, Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, he could “match pitch-perfect harmony” before he learned to speak.

As a teenager, he learnt the intricacies of the Akai MPC—the sampler and sequencer that would become his instrument of choice—from former Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist and producer J. Amp Fiddler, who lived in the neighbourhood. Fiddler would also connect the young Yancey with A Tribe Called Quest drummer Q-Tip, who would become a mentor and a life-long friend.

Yancey spent the 1990s producing beats and remixes for some of the biggest acts in popular music as part of the Ummah, a production collective that consisted of him, Q-Tip and fellow ATCQ member Ali Shaheed Muhammed. His early credits include tracks for Janet Jackson, The Pharcyde, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes and English acid-jazz crew The Brand New Heavies.

By the 2000s, Yancey was also gaining a reputation as an MC, first with Detroit rap trio Slum Village and then as solo rapper-producer Jay Dee. His solo debut Welcome 2 Detroit earned him critical praise for his genre-fluid sound—ranging from hardcore hip-hop to sampledelica, Brazilian music and Afrobeat.

He signed on to MCA Records in 2002 for a follow-up release. Around the same time, he was diagnosed with a rare and incurable blood disease. He would spend the next few years in and around hospitals, eventually moving to the famous Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in 2005, after he was also diagnosed with lupus. At the same time, MCA shelved his second solo release.

All these setbacks, in such a short time, would have broken a lesser man. But Yancey was all about the work. He kept producing, releasing a collaborative album with Madlib in 2003 and working on a new rap album called The Shining (which would eventually release posthumously). In his free time, he was also creating beats that he felt were too experimental and left-field for rappers to jump on. At some point, he passed on a tape of these beats to Stones Throw label founder Peanut Butter Wolf.

These beats would eventually become Donuts, though there are two versions of how they got there. The first, popularised by the music press at the time of release, was that he produced much of the record from his hospital bed. But in his 2022 book Dilla Time, Dan Charnas makes a convincing case that it was Stones Throw art director Jeff Jank who finished the album, with Yancey’s approval.

Regardless of when and how Donuts was actually made, Yancey’s impending death looms large over the record. It’s almost as if, faced with his own mortality, the producer was trying to turn his beats into a time machine, picking up elements from far-ranging corners of musical history and recontextualising them for the present, while also leaving breadcrumb-trails for future musical innovators.

The only voices come from short phrases and ad-libs plundered from various records, but Yancey—one of music’s most laconic poets—somehow manages to stitch these fragments into a rich, emotional story about coming face-to-face with death. There’s Don’t Cry, supposedly a message for his mother, with its chopped up sample of The Escorts I Can’t Stand (To See You Cry), slowed down and sped up to create an unsettling but emotive effect.

On Stop, a Jadakiss sample is warped to ask “is death real?”, before Dionne Warwick’s soulful warble is flipped into a rumination on death and legacy. Song titles like Bye. and Last Donut of the Night also hint at the record as the final dispatch from a man who knows that he’s nearing the end of the line.

But despite this context, Donuts is anything but morbid. It hums with a vitality and a love for life that is only heightened by death’s presence. Workinonit’s choppy guitar riffs, soul vocals and sirens are bright and uptempo, before descending into discord. Time: The Donut of the Heart slows down a Jackson 5 track to half-speed, transmuting its adolescent exuberance into a smoky, emotionally charged lucid dream. The Factory’s new wave rhythms undergird a cryptic call for solidarity against industrial alienation.

And running through it all is an obsession with time—both in terms of a resource he was running out of, and musically. Donuts is the apotheosis of Yancey’s ability to create programmed beats that were freed from the metronome. His beats didn’t keep time with robotic precision. They lurched and tilted, like a funk drummer who’s had one too many beers. It’s an illusion of human imperfection, masterfully crafted by a perfectionist. That is perhaps Yancey’s most lasting legacy, bringing soul back into the increasingly mechanical beats of 2000s hip-hop. It’s an influence that has now gone far beyond hip-hop—you can’t throw a rock in the wilderness without hitting a Dilla-influenced cat.

But equally important was his commitment to innovation, to always looking forward. He would famously complain about rappers asking him about three-month-old beats, because he was already on to the next thing. And maybe that’s what gives Donuts such a lasting and emotive afterlife. It’s not just a testament to how talented Yancey was. It’s also a reminder of what we lost when we lost him—the many musical worlds and futures he had yet to create. Every time an old head puts on Donuts, it’s an act of both reverence and of mourning. Two decades on from Dilla’s death, that emotional cocktail remains as potent as ever.