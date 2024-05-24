Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Art And Culture/  What to watch this week: ‘Jaggi’, ‘Atlas’ and more

What to watch this week: ‘Jaggi’, ‘Atlas’ and more

Team Lounge

A film about toxic masculinity in rural Punjab, a Bob Marley biopic and other titles to watch

A still from 'Jaggi'

Jaggi

A young man is caught in a cycle of abuse after word of his impotency spreads in his high school and he’s assumed to be gay by his peers. This film about toxic masculinity in rural Punjab is directed by Anmol Sidhu, who makes his feature debut. Featuring Ramnish Chaudhary as Jaggi. (MUBI)

Also read: ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ review: The rocky road to revenge

Atlas

Scientist Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is sent to capture a renegade robot in th, a is sci-fi film. She must put her mistrust of artificial intelligence aside when things don’t go according to plan. Directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas) and co-starring Sterling K Brown, Mark Strong and Simu Liu. (Netflix)

A still from 'Atlas'

Barah by Barah

Sooraj is a photographer who takes portraits of the dead on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi. As the city changes and his livelihood is threatened by the march of technology, he must figure a way forward for himself and his family. This is the first feature by Gaurav Madan; it stars Gyanendra Tripathi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Harish Khanna and Bhumika Dube. (In theatres)

Bob Marley: One Love

By the mid-70s, Marley is the king of reggae music and a mass hero in a country weighed down by poverty and violence. With the island gearing up for a divisive election, he announces a peace concert, but is sent reeling after gunmen try to kill him. Marley decamps to England with his entourage. This film by Reinaldo Marcus Green is a touch too reverent but has a pleasing lead turn by Kingsley Ben-Adir. (BookMyShow Stream)

Also read: 10 page-turners for summer

