An appreciation of Jaideep Ahlawat, our own elephant man

Hathi Ram Chaudhary chews on information. A revelation made by someone he is questioning may well be a stick of sugarcane for his mental mastication. You can see him, slowly, taking his time coming to grips with what he’s found out. Information, insults… whatever comes his way, he chews on it—and tucks it away for later. Who knows when he’ll need it. Jaideep Ahlawat makes sure we can see the chewing even when the mouth isn’t moving. The actor is sensational in the new season of Paatal Lok, creating an unforgettable character, a policeman who is exceedingly tired as well as bloody tireless.

Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok has gotten smarter and sharper with its second season, out now on Amazon Prime Video. Ahlawat was impressive right from the first season, but the English-language parts—set around a media person under threat of assassins—were clumsy enough to get in the show’s way. The new season gives old Hathi Ram a whole new case in a new world, and even though he has to take a flight for the first time in his life, his own story remains the same.

This is a solid season. Eight episodes crisply do the job in less than 45 minutes apiece, and director Avinash Arun Dhaware revels in the show’s meticulous detailing while occasionally creating frames straight out of comic books: the night through a skylight is inky blue, dramatic action scenes are lit whimsically, with green doorways and purple rooms—all the colours are far from the shadowy blackness of the story itself.

Set mostly in Nagaland, the plot is constantly intriguing, even if one major revelation is borrowed from a Roman Polanski classic and even if the death scenes of likeable characters are telegraphed in advance. Nagaland itself is depicted with sensitivity and warmth, with well-picked actors. (It is, however, peculiar that the upcoming third season of The Family Man, also on Amazon Prime, has also been shot in Nagaland, and will also feature Ahlawat.)

Interesting new performers include musician LC Sekhose as a troubled political brat, Assamese director Jhanu Barua as a seasoned old politician, and—most interestingly—Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang as a deadly sniper. Returning from the first season are Gul Panag as Hathi Ram’s long-suffering wife Renu and Anurag Arora as the unlikeable policeman Virk, both effective foils to Hathi Ram.