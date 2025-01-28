An appreciation of Jaideep Ahlawat, our own elephant man

Hathi Ram Chaudhary chews on information. A revelation made by someone he is questioning may well be a stick of sugarcane for his mental mastication. You can see him, slowly, taking his time coming to grips with what he’s found out. Information, insults… whatever comes his way, he chews on it—and tucks it away for later. Who knows when he’ll need it. Jaideep Ahlawat makes sure we can see the chewing even when the mouth isn’t moving. The actor is sensational in the new season of Paatal Lok, creating an unforgettable character, a policeman who is exceedingly tired as well as bloody tireless.