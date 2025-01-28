An appreciation of Jaideep Ahlawat, our own elephant man

Hathi Ram Chaudhary chews on information. A revelation made by someone he is questioning may well be a stick of sugarcane for his mental mastication. You can see him, slowly, taking his time coming to grips with what he’s found out. Information, insults… whatever comes his way, he chews on it—and tucks it away for later. Who knows when he’ll need it. Jaideep Ahlawat makes sure we can see the chewing even when the mouth isn’t moving. The actor is sensational in the new season of Paatal Lok, creating an unforgettable character, a policeman who is exceedingly tired as well as bloody tireless.
Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok has gotten smarter and sharper with its second season, out now on Amazon Prime Video. Ahlawat was impressive right from the first season, but the English-language parts—set around a media person under threat of assassins—were clumsy enough to get in the show’s way. The new season gives old Hathi Ram a whole new case in a new world, and even though he has to take a flight for the first time in his life, his own story remains the same.
This is a solid season. Eight episodes crisply do the job in less than 45 minutes apiece, and director Avinash Arun Dhaware revels in the show’s meticulous detailing while occasionally creating frames straight out of comic books: the night through a skylight is inky blue, dramatic action scenes are lit whimsically, with green doorways and purple rooms—all the colours are far from the shadowy blackness of the story itself.
Set mostly in Nagaland, the plot is constantly intriguing, even if one major revelation is borrowed from a Roman Polanski classic and even if the death scenes of likeable characters are telegraphed in advance. Nagaland itself is depicted with sensitivity and warmth, with well-picked actors. (It is, however, peculiar that the upcoming third season of The Family Man, also on Amazon Prime, has also been shot in Nagaland, and will also feature Ahlawat.)
Interesting new performers include musician LC Sekhose as a troubled political brat, Assamese director Jhanu Barua as a seasoned old politician, and—most interestingly—Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang as a deadly sniper. Returning from the first season are Gul Panag as Hathi Ram’s long-suffering wife Renu and Anurag Arora as the unlikeable policeman Virk, both effective foils to Hathi Ram.
The pick of the supporting cast is Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari, the fresh-faced policeman who trained under Hathi Ram in season one and is now his senior. It’s comical seeing these two men earnestly — and unfailingly—call each other “sir," but the affection between them stretches past their complicated dynamic.
Hathi Ram is a man etched in grime and grief, a cop whose every sigh feels like a dirge for his own idealism. Ahlawat’s performance is a masterclass in contradictions: a man who observes the world with the precision of a hawk yet stares through it like a ghost, who moves with the heaviness of exhaustion, yet crackles with the electric restlessness of a man who cannot stop.
Hathi Ram is not just tired; he is weary. This isn’t the kind of weariness that naps or vacations can cure, but the kind that seeps into your bones after years of wading through moral quicksand. Ahlawat wears this fatigue like a second skin, his face a roadmap of creases carved by disillusionment. All while wearing the untucked, unfitted shirt of a man whose shirt size changes too often.
Hathi Ram doesn’t walk; he lumbers, his body a testament to the cumulative toll of countless battles. His gait is neither hurried nor hesitant, but deliberate, occasionally slapping his own leg as if jockeying himself—and his mind—into action. When he breaks into a run, there is a sense of bounding forth and then reining himself in, a big man grappling with his own center of gravity.
Hathi Ram notices everything—the tremor in a suspect’s voice, the twitch of a liar’s eyelid, the faintest stain on a witness’s shirt—yet his gaze often drifts into a hollow middle distance, as if he’s staring through the world rather than at it. Ahlawat walks this tightrope with remarkable precision.
For all his weariness, Hathi Ram cannot quit. Ahlawat infuses him with a dogged persistence that borders on masochism. Occasionally, when Hathi Ram has locked in on a course of action, a smirk flits past his face—only when nobody’s looking. This is not a smile of defiance, but of grim recognition: he knows he’s beaten, but he also knows he’ll be back. This is a cockroach surviving a nuclear winter—battered, bruised, but unkillable.
Every gesture, every glance, every gravelly line reading is a masterclass in nuance. Watching Ahlawat in Paatal Lok is to witness an actor at the peak of his powers. I’m reminded of other remarkable performances that propelled shows they were in, like Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad. He makes exhaustion compelling, vacancy profound, and relentlessness heartbreaking. In a lesser actor’s hands, Hathi Ram would have been a cliché—the “troubled cop" trope we’ve seen a thousand times. Ahlawat transcends the template, turning him into a mirror held up to our own fractured world.
Hathi Ram Chaudhary doesn’t just chew the scenery; he devours it, digests it, and spits it back out as something raw, real, and impossible to forget. Now that deserves a salaam.
Streaming tip of the week:
I’ve been greatly tickled by the French comedy series Shafted (Netflix) that features four fortysomethings grappling—hilariously but relatably—with present-day issues like online dating and the influencer economy.