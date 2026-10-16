‘Jailer 2’ review: Rajinikanth looks right at home in Nelson's sequel

Jailer 2 is more entertaining than its predecessor. It continues to ride on the myth of its protagonist, the unassailable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Nelson—with considerable help from Anirudh Ravichander’s score—manifests enough of those comic-tinged violent transactions. While the first film created a mystery out of Muthuvel’s past as a jailer, the sequel takes advantage of our knowledge about it. The former rendered the action meaningless while in the latter half the fun is in being in on the joke while coasting on the ignorance of every character in the frame except Vimal. Nelson’s penchant for idiosyncratic twists animates this setup, only then could he beguile us when a guileless fruit salesman like Moorthi freezes in bewilderment as Muthuvel deposits bullets into a man at close range with the gun precariously placed over the belly of a pregnant woman, her face bathed in blood. It’s exactly like a circus, the filmmaker’s tricks transparent to us all, but the results intense.