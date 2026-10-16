‘Jailer 2’ review: Rajinikanth looks right at home in Nelson's sequel

Two months have passed since the events of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer (2023). After dissolving Varman’s (Vinayakan) body in acid, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is quietly living as a supermarket supervisor somewhere in the hills near Coimbatore. He doesn’t look for trouble, but it tends to follow him, first in the form of a young man picking up a street fight and then by way of a government officer who, in a petty show of might, simply torments the family by supplying dirty water.
All this is in keeping with Nelson’s low-key treatment of Rajinikanth’s star wattage, making him a leaner, meaner family man who prefers to delegate action rather than wield it himself. Muthuvel solves the water issue on his own and when push comes to shove, a mild thrashing does the job. Nothing life-threatening. Nelson maintains the same somber beginnings of the first film.
But there’s Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) whose nightmares include—in trademark Nelson style—Varman and his henchmen dancing to Yakkai Thiri (it was Taal Se Taal Mila in the first film) with Dileep’s living room transformed into a nightclub. Also from Kerala but speaking impeccable Tamil, Dileep is searching for Varman’s murderer. Nelson doesn’t do much with this plot at first, he sends them on a wild goose chase making us wonder if it’s really that difficult for gangsters to catch the guy responsible for all the explosive events in the first film. But for Nelson that’s besides the point. He wants to gradually reveal Muthuvel’s silent offensive, like hopping on stones across a stream, going from one cartoonish comedian (Yogi Babu reprising his Vimal) to another cartoonish thug Moorthi (Namo Narayana in a great turn), an approach that blindsides everybody in the process.
There’s a methodical madness to how Muthuvel gets the driver job under Moorthi, then tempts Moorthi into the statue business and finally walks into Dileep’s den as a nobody. Nelson’s whip-smart writing sparkles in these portions; his forte is combining comedy with bloodletting. He has reliable actors in Yogi Babu, Namo Narayana and Suraj, all playing the comic foil behind a façade of violence while Muthuvel waits in the sidelines. A particular dealmaking scene between Moorthi and Dileep brought the roof down, an exchange that involves an unlikely combination of statues, tender coconut and chess.
Jailer 2 is more entertaining than its predecessor. It continues to ride on the myth of its protagonist, the unassailable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Nelson—with considerable help from Anirudh Ravichander’s score—manifests enough of those comic-tinged violent transactions. While the first film created a mystery out of Muthuvel’s past as a jailer, the sequel takes advantage of our knowledge about it. The former rendered the action meaningless while in the latter half the fun is in being in on the joke while coasting on the ignorance of every character in the frame except Vimal. Nelson’s penchant for idiosyncratic twists animates this setup, only then could he beguile us when a guileless fruit salesman like Moorthi freezes in bewilderment as Muthuvel deposits bullets into a man at close range with the gun precariously placed over the belly of a pregnant woman, her face bathed in blood. It’s exactly like a circus, the filmmaker’s tricks transparent to us all, but the results intense.
Nelson’s conjuring finds the perfect medium in Anirudh’s score. The music of Jailer has attained legendary status in the Rajinikanth filmography. The songs may be forgettable but the Jailer 2 theme in isolation is such a pleasurable euphonic refrain that it works like a provocative but tasteful accompaniment to Hukum. It feels more restrained by Anirudh standards but goes with the quietened nature of the action in the early parts of Jailer 2. It does the heavy lifting while Rajini the actor loosens up and does more with his face and body. The Jailer films are rare late-stage Rajini works that don’t demand kinetic stunts and cuts around him. They let him walk and talk, projecting an alluring magnetism, it is no wonder that he feels home in them.
Unsurprisingly, Nelson cannot sustain this inventive furor into the second half. Dileep disappears and gives way to his overlords—SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, the Kalpak family in Goa. There is a corny tinge to most Nelson villains but with this family—who come with a self-styled kalpavriksha tree as their crest—he goes overboard. The pulpy exterior, however playful, is unable to mask the artlessness inside. They are on top of the pyramid in this statue business (almost a non-entity here) but own and run some sort of resort in Goa. The family becomes the three stooges, one played for comedy, one menacing but short-lived, and another auditioning villainy for the third part.
What really brings down the film is a form of betrayal. Early on, there's unnecessary grief for Muthuvel’s son’s demise at the end of the first film—which rings hollow because Nelson’s films and characters seldom wallow in pity or despair. They spring to action without grace or shame and push bloody bodies out of the way. This grief becomes the seed for some familial sentiment in the third act, something that feels incongruent to Nelson’s ethos, like kicking the audience into another film. This makes Muthuvel look apologetic and strips him off his psychopathy, a complete reversal of his character. Why should he feel remorse when his only job is to—as the kids say—farm aura with Anirudh’s score?
Aditya Shrikrishna is a Chennai-based critic.