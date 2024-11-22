YouTuber defeats world's baddest man, Netflix wins

If Mike Tyson moved in next door to you, then before you saw his famous pet white tigers, the man himself would ring your doorbell. He is legally compelled to introduce himself as a registered sex offender. Tyson is a convicted rapist, arrested after assaulting an 18-year-old girl in 1992. He served a truncated sentence and, in a 2003 interview to Fox News—while continuing to claim innocence—said that the case brought him so much pain that “now I really do want to rape her."

Remorse has never been his strongest suit. Accused of having beaten up ex-wife Robin Givens, the 1989 book Fire And Fear: The Inside Story Of Mike Tyson quotes the boxer not only as admitting to having hit her but boasting about the blow, saying “that was the best punch I’d thrown in my entire life".

It may appear a no-brainer that the ear-biting boxer celebrated for being “the baddest man in the world" is not a particularly nice human being, but I’m baffled that Tyson has any sort of career in the public eye. He’s been meme-fied to the point of cuddliness, a lisping monster saying silly things to children in Instagram Reels and making fun of himself in movies like The Hangover—and, in 2022, the mainstream Indiann film Liger. Apparently its fine to have a convicted rapist on movie posters.

Mike Tyson is currently being investigated on entirely new rape charges, even as he’s gotten a reported $20 million from Netflix for a live event where he fought YouTube sensation Jake Paul—and lost.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, broadcast live around the world on 16 November, was the biggest Netflix event in recent history, showing that the streaming platform has seemingly woken up to the idea of live spectacle—I say “spectacle" instead of “sport" because a boxing match between a 27-year-old and a 58-year-old qualifies more as circusry than pugilism. The hype took over social media, but the match itself was laughable—eight rounds where the younger man showed more stamina than the wobbly-legged Tyson. This was not Ali-Frazier, not even Rocky-Drago—it was a cacophonous collision of TikTok-era banter and geriatric bravado, a match that landed with the grace of a dad joke at a Gen Z poetry slam.