YouTuber defeats world's baddest man, Netflix wins

The resounding success of this “boxing match" however makes me wonder whether Hotstar had the right idea all along, with its impressive viewership numbers forever bolstered by cricket, with the Indian Premier League doing exponentially better than any season of any series. Is live sport the (somewhat obvious) secret sauce for the streaming platforms in their quest for subscriber numbers, what with its exclusivity and urgency and relative un-pirate-ability? As someone happily forking over an annual fee for subscribing to the Formula One app to watch 24 races a year (not to mention the classics), I can vouch for the appeal.