Why the new James Bond should be... Sean Connery

James Bond is dead. Not only on screen—although the last of the Daniel Craig outings, No Time To Die , was indeed a weepie that killed him—but the character himself is now a perfectly lacquered fossil: aesthetically pleasing in a showcase, but dead as disco, and flagged with cautionary labels for young, impressionable visitors. 007, for all his glory, is incapable of actually evolving, and to drag James into 2025 appears not merely futile, but a little uncouth. Placing a trigger-warning on a man licensed to kill is like driving an Aston Martin to a vegan food-truck.

Thus I urge Amazon, the new owners of the franchise, to not cast a new Bond. The best one-liners have long since detonated, the martinis have been shaken. What remains is a genteel spectre, smelling of aftershave and anachronism. “He manages to combine uniquely, I think, violence and sexism with a sort of weird camp fussiness about everything he eats and drinks and does," Victoria Coren Mitchell brilliantly ranted on Room 101, “and yet women are supposed to find him irresistible because he has special pens."

Also Read | Sean Connery (1930-2020): This diamond is forever

Brutally speaking, Bond is is too toxic to live amongst us, and too iconic to kill off entirely. Who, then, should play him? Here is my bulletproof, gold-fingered argument: Nobody. (Insert Monty Norman’s theme music in your heads as you read ahead) There is only one who always ran while the others walked. I say let Bond be played, henceforth and forever, by the one and only Sean Connery, resurrected by the necromancy of AI and the black-magic of deepfakes.

If cultural baton-passing is inevitable, then surely the only safe hands belong to a digital ghost. Why not give the role to the original, and still the supreme, Commander Bond?

Before you object, sip from a Vesper martini, and think of Connery’s Bond. No actor slid as effortlessly from honeytrap to deathtrap, from casino to coffin with queen-and-country nonchalance. Ian Fleming himself, after witnessing Connery’s pantherine prowess in Dr. No, retrofitted the roots of Bond within the books, taking the actor’s Scottishness and making it part of the character’s lineage. Who could blame him? Connery’s Bond was not only a diamond in the rough; he was the entire golden gun: a sleek and perfect instrument, smoothed by wit and violence. Equally at home trading quips with M as with Pussy Galore, equally lethal on baccarat table or golf course.

I prescribe the unholy use of AI because… well, it’s something a Bond baddie would do. Today’s Bond villain won’t be in a shadowy lair stroking a cat, but owning a frighteningly powerful supercorporation that owns more intellectual property than it should. It also feels appropriate for a franchise infamous for gadgets and disguises to push the limits of deepfake technology. Make Connery live and let die over and over again, slicing through henchmen and heartbreakers in crisp 4k, unsullied by the moral reappraisals of a persnickety new generation. Is this simply an argument for nostalgia? Of course. But it’s also an argument for self-awareness, for owning the fact that Bond is always vintage: Rolex, not smart-watch; caviar, not plant-based burger. Why ask a new actor to update Bond’s “problematic" essence when you can preserve the old toxicity, museum-style, behind bulletproof glass?

Casting a new Bond today—be it Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland or whichever tuxedo-filler the bookies fancy—is less about reinvention and more about offering up an actor for ritual online immolation. To matter in 2025, Bond would have to be unrecognizably altered, shorn of his appalling sexual politics and martini-hammering swagger, effectively reducing him to James Beige. We already have Tom Cruise’s bland efficiency in the Mission Impossible movies. Better, rather, to give the fans (and the trolls) what they want: the ultimate archetype. Sean Connery remains the Bond so preeminent that others compete at best for second place. Moore charmed, Dalton brooded, Brosnan preened, Lazenby fumbled, Craig bled. Connery did all of the above and more, tossing sexism and suavity into the cocktail-shaker without a drop of apology.

Right in the 1960s, an Italian journalist had christened 007 as “Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." James Bond has always been pure artifact, a relic rather than a role model. The ludicrously named Bond girls, the undersea cars, the high-octane puns: these belong to a Britain that considered itself as the world’s croupier, dealing out glamour and colonial vengeance. Today’s Britain is far from aspirational, with their famed car manufacturers owned by foreigners, and—most damningly—better suits to be found in Hong Kong and Italy. Their world is not enough.

All we can respect of Bond is his antiquity. Let us return, then, to that gun barrel, Sean Connery’s immaculately curled smirk, and the immortal “Bond. James Bond." A line delivered like a pistol shot, an eyebrow raised like a glorious (and unnecessary) accént mark. Cue applause, cue nostalgia, cue recognition that this is a loop, an eternal rerun for our eyes only.

Let us therefore—please—have no new Bond. No forgotten actor, no internet crucifixion for miscasting, no accidental cultural landmines. Amazon will, of course, not heed my advice. Like the villain in Moonraker, they will mine the intellectual property over and over, till we get sick of Bond. They will suffocate us with James Bonds, young ones, old ones, diverse ones, innumerable Bonds who will disposably come and go across movies and shows. Imagine, however, this alternative: One superlative Scotsman, always unflappable, always inappropriate, always gorgeous. Always ready for one more round. Sean Connery is forever.

Streaming tip of the week:

The 007-themed gameshow 007: Road To A Million is back for an entertaining new season on Amazon Prime Video. A bunch of contestants in pairs — spouses, siblings, best friends—take on highrises and scorpions for cases full of banknotes, all while Brian Cox chuckles away.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.