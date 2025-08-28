Why the new James Bond should be... Sean Connery
Casting a new Bond today is less about reinvention and more about offering up an actor for ritual online immolation. To matter in 2025, Bond would have to be unrecognizably altered
James Bond is dead. Not only on screen—although the last of the Daniel Craig outings, No Time To Die, was indeed a weepie that killed him—but the character himself is now a perfectly lacquered fossil: aesthetically pleasing in a showcase, but dead as disco, and flagged with cautionary labels for young, impressionable visitors. 007, for all his glory, is incapable of actually evolving, and to drag James into 2025 appears not merely futile, but a little uncouth. Placing a trigger-warning on a man licensed to kill is like driving an Aston Martin to a vegan food-truck.