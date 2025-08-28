Why the new James Bond should be... Sean Connery

I prescribe the unholy use of AI because… well, it’s something a Bond baddie would do. Today’s Bond villain won’t be in a shadowy lair stroking a cat, but owning a frighteningly powerful supercorporation that owns more intellectual property than it should. It also feels appropriate for a franchise infamous for gadgets and disguises to push the limits of deepfake technology. Make Connery live and let die over and over again, slicing through henchmen and heartbreakers in crisp 4k, unsullied by the moral reappraisals of a persnickety new generation. Is this simply an argument for nostalgia? Of course. But it’s also an argument for self-awareness, for owning the fact that Bond is always vintage: Rolex, not smart-watch; caviar, not plant-based burger. Why ask a new actor to update Bond’s “problematic" essence when you can preserve the old toxicity, museum-style, behind bulletproof glass?