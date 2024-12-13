Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was.. In his new comedy special on Netflix, actor Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained) reveals that the mysterious illness he suffered in 2023 was a stroke. But the special is mostly a welcome return for Foxx the multihyphenate showman, as he jokes, plays piano and sings in front of a live audience. (Netflix)

A still from 'Awaara'.

Awaara From 13-15 December, restored versions of 10 films by Raj Kapoor are being screened to celebrate the actor-director’s centenary. Several of these are classics, none more beloved than the 1951 film Awaara, in which Kapoor’s petty thief is paired with Nargis, and goes up against his real-life father, Prithivraj Kapoor, playing a strict judge. With music by Shankar-Jaikishan. Awaara was a groundbreaking film that resonated with audiences globally, and was even nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 1953 Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, it has since been included in Time magazine’s list of “10 Indian Films to Treasure”. The film helped establish Raj Kapoor as a global cinematic icon. (In theatres)

A still from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies'

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies This comedy drama was a popular smash, becoming the highest grossing film in Thailand this year. A college dropout becomes his terminally ill grandmother’s carer in the hope of being left an inheritance. Directed by Pat Boonnitipat. (Netflix)

A still from 'Heretic'.

Heretic Two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) visit the home of an English man (Hugh Grant) during a storm. Their aim is to convert him, but they soon realise they’re in grave danger. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (In theatres)

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Ramano in 'No Good Deed'.

No Good Deed A dark comedy series by Liz Feldman the creator of Emmy-nominated Dead to Me, follows three families vying to purchase the same 1920s Los Angeles villa, believing it will solve their respective problems. The series stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends) and Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) as the Morgans; Lydia is a pianist and Paul a contractor. The couple is trying to sell their Spanish-style villa. As potential buyers compete for their villa, Lydia and Paul must confront their dark past and the home’s hidden secrets. The show explores how a dream home can quickly become a nightmare. The eight-episode series also features Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks) and Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) in key roles. (Netflix)

A still from 'Red One'.

Red One A Christmas fantasy action-comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The story follows Callum Drift (Johnson) as he teams up with hacker Jack O’Malley (Evans) to rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. (Amazon Prime Video)

A still from 'Emilia Perez'.