What to watch this week: ‘Jana Nayagan’, ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ and more

Jana Nayagan It’s been a while since a sitting chief minister had a new film out in theatres. Vijay might have intended forJana Nayagan to be a mission statement before entering politics; now it can function as a victory lap. In H. Vinoth’s film, which was stuck at the censors since December, he plays a former police officer who fights corruption. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Alpha'.

Alpha A teen girl (Mélissa Boros) is believed to havecontracted a disease from a new tattoo in this 2025 body horror film from Julia Ducournau. Also starring Tahar Rahim and Golshifteh Farahani. (MUBI)

A scene from 'Max, Min & Meowzaki'.

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Max, Min & Meowzaki A couple negotiating a breakup must decide what to do with their cat in this drama by Padmakumar Narsimhamurthy. Starring Siddharth Menon, Minara Hussain, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar and Nafisa Ali. (In theatres)

A scene from 'The Dink'.

The Dink A washed-up tennis pro finds himself at a local club, playing pickleball. This comedy by Josh Greenbaum stars Jake Johnson along with Mary Steenburgen, Ben Stiller and Ed Harris. (Apple TV+)

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A scene from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Stuart Bloom, the unlucky comic bookstore owner from The Big Bang Theory (2007), gets his own spin-off. When a mishap with a Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter invention goes sideways, Stuart is reluctantly pulled into saving reality with increasingly chaotic results across the multiverse in this sci-fi comedy. Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady. Directed by Kyle Newacheck. Starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie and guest appearances by Wil Wheaton and Kunal Nayyar. (JioHotstar)

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A scene from 'Karavali'.

Karavali This large-canvas Kannada action drama is set in coastal Karnataka’s Karavali region. The film revolves around the traditional buffalo races there, called kambala. Directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, and starring Prajwal Devaraj (Gentleman, Inspector Vikram), Sampada Hulivana, Ramesh Indira and the multi-hyphenate Raj B. Shetty. (In theatres)

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