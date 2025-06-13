Jane Austen in Bollywood and beyond
Udita Jhunjhunwala 5 min read 13 Jun 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Summary
Jane Austen’s enduring themes—struggles with love, class and tradition—find resonance across Indian cinema
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The opening line from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is so well-known (“It is a truth universally acknowledged…") that it’s become a kind of cultural shorthand for matchmaking and social expectations. Austen’s mix of sharp humour, tangled romances and family dynamics makes her stories perfect for the screen. Austen’s enduring themes—struggles with love, class and tradition—also find resonance in Indian cinema, from Bollywood to regional films.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story