Jane Austen in Bollywood and beyond

Speaking of Austen’s appeal, Menon says, “Her principal characters experience internal and external transformation. Internally, they discover something new; externally, their view of the world changes—and so does their opinion. Her books build on morals like ‘don’t judge a book by its cover.’ In Kandukondain Kandukondain, you see that, for example, through Meenakshi and her relationships, particularly with Bala (Mammootty). There are clear character arcs. Another thing she did remarkably well was to take the comedy plot, not a downer plot. Her books were endearing because the struggles are unique, but the characters around are deliciously funny and poke fun at society."