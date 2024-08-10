Exploring Japan's books about books phenomenon

Each of these books does an excellent job of chronicling the many pleasures of reading—the joy of browsing various bookstores, the act of staying up till dawn to finish a book, the thrill of encountering fellow readers who love the same author, the weirdly familiar musty smell of old books. The books hold within them some excellent recommendations too, although this topic sparks a debate in Hanada’s book where she writes, “You couldn’t recommend a book to someone if you didn’t know them…and you couldn’t recommend a book if you didn’t know it well yourself." As a reader, recommending books to non-readers may get tricky. If you’ve enjoyed reading a book, you’d want another person to read it too, but your endorsement may not sit well with another everytime. But does that mean one should stop recommending books?