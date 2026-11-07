How Jasprit Bumrah became one of India’s best all-format players

Relying on the few published articles on Bumrah, especially Sharda Ugra’s The Boy Called Boom in The Cricket Monthly, some interviews, and detailed statistics, the authors bank on numbers, comparing Bumrah to current and former bowlers across formats and periods, that shows him to be often statistically superior. Numbers don’t always tell the full story, which is admittedly the case here as well. For example, fast bowlers are less successful in India—compared to England or Australia—because the conditions are not as favourable. Yet, Bumrah’s figures in India are comparable—often better—than his numbers at venues abroad, which adds to writers’ belief that “he is the best bowler India has ever produced”.