How Jasprit Bumrah became one of India’s best all-format players

“He can make even the best batters look stupid”. “The best death (final overs) bowler in ODI cricket”. “Undeniably the best cross format bowler of the T20 era”. “Best bowler India has ever produced”.
“He can make even the best batters look stupid”. “The best death (final overs) bowler in ODI cricket”. “Undeniably the best cross format bowler of the T20 era”. “Best bowler India has ever produced”.
In The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, authors Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes dig deep into data and statistics to establish that the Indian fast bowler, the one with an unusual action, a scorching yorker and an admired cricketing intelligence, is all of the above—and maybe more.
In The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, authors Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes dig deep into data and statistics to establish that the Indian fast bowler, the one with an unusual action, a scorching yorker and an admired cricketing intelligence, is all of the above—and maybe more.
Every generation believes that its contemporary hero or heroes are the best of all time—and sometimes there are statistics to validate it. Novak Djokovic has more Grand Slam singles titles than Rod Laver; Lionel Messi scored more for Argentina than Diego Maradona could; Lewis Hamilton has more world championships than Ayrton Senna, and so on. Sports analysis derives one of its great pleasures from comparing across generations, with the disclaimer that the comparison is unfair given the changed circumstances of eras.
After making his debut in 2013 for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a 19-year-old unknown bowler plucked out of obscurity by former India coach John Wright, Bumrah came to the limelight from the following season. Noted initially for his unusual action—barely a few steps of a run-up, a hyperextended elbow, a late release point—it quickly became clear that he was not just a great case study, but a genuinely impressive fast bowler.
Contrary to initial expectations that he was to be a short-format bowler only, Bumrah made his Test debut five years later, went on to get over 200 wickets in 52 Tests, including several match-winning ones. He has 151 wickets from 91 one-day internationals (ODIs) at an economy rate of 4.5 (runs per over) and 126 wickets from 100 T20 Internationals at an economy rate of 6.5—making him a genuinely all-format player.
The novelty factor with him has also been that in a country that’s historically been impoverished of fast bowlers, Bumrah could bowl quick, could get wickets at all venues and pitches and is acknowledged as a difficult bowler to read, a point that’s repeatedly put across in the book.
His rise in international cricket through the IPL has remained a point of intrigue. Ahmedabad, with its dusty grounds and grounding heat, is the least likely place to produce a fast bowler. The city, or even Gujarat, does not have a history of cricketing excellence either—Jamnagar and Baroda have traditionally been that. Besides, he is supposed to have learnt bowling by watching television, minus any structured coaching, using an innate cricketing intelligence, interest and ambition.
Despite years in the limelight, Bumrah remains an enigma. Not much has been written about him—relative to the time spent as an international cricketer—because he does not give interviews generously. Even Puthran and Brookes don’t get access to him, which robs the book of some depth, but does not dilute the authors’ enthusiasm.
Relying on the few published articles on Bumrah, especially Sharda Ugra’s The Boy Called Boom in The Cricket Monthly, some interviews, and detailed statistics, the authors bank on numbers, comparing Bumrah to current and former bowlers across formats and periods, that shows him to be often statistically superior. Numbers don’t always tell the full story, which is admittedly the case here as well. For example, fast bowlers are less successful in India—compared to England or Australia—because the conditions are not as favourable. Yet, Bumrah’s figures in India are comparable—often better—than his numbers at venues abroad, which adds to writers’ belief that “he is the best bowler India has ever produced”.
The authors break down his action, the “arm pull down”, the backspin and the late delivery—Bumrah gets his right arm way ahead of his front foot before delivering the ball, reducing the distance between him and the batter and cutting down on a batter’s reaction time—to understand reasons for his effectiveness.
Puthran and Brookes go into The Boom Effect convinced of Bumrah’s greatness rather than proposing a hypothesis and proving it right. One of the examples given to this effect is in a section on “assisted wickets”, on how Bumrah’s presence affects his teammates’ wicket-taking abilities. They take the example of two Mumbai Indian bowlers, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya, who get more wickets when playing with Bumrah.
“It shows that the way teams approach Bumrah is predictive as well as reactive. Seeing his name on the team sheet is enough to impact your game,” they write.
This is Puthran’s second co-authored release in less than six months, after Chasing Like Dhoni with Samod in April about the spread of cricket in India, the hopes and dreams that it has fuelled and the harsh realities young cricketers face in trying to make it to the pinnacle of the sport. Bumrah’s story has overlaps, as a cricketer who did break through the clutter supported by searing pace, a constantly evolving skill set and a quiet conviction that hides behind a shy smile.
This is one of the book’s more interesting revelations, about Bumrah’s competitiveness, seething anger that shows in body language and acerbic one-liners directed at people who laugh at his expense. It’s not an aspect to his personality that’s easily deciphered from watching him play on television.
“Whenever he feels slighted,” Puthran and Brookes write, “Bumrah has a compulsive need to respond. Some around him might say he is easily triggered, even beyond the cricket field.” The response is likely to show in the next delivery, slammed down the pitch and climbing onto the batter’s throat.
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.