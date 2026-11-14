The many voices in Nehru’s writings

In the 2004 Mani Ratnam film Yuva, there is a scene where political prisoner and student leader Michael Mukherjee (Ajay Devgn) is teaching Cosmology 101 to his fellow inmates, who are bemused and awestruck in equal measure. Imagine, for a second, a similar intellectual salon at the Ahmednagar Fort prison (in current-day Maharashtra) in the 1940s—Maulana Azad holding forth on the Mughals’ advanced currency system; Sardar Patel describing the various forms and manifestations of rural governance he had observed first-hand during his Bharat Yatras; Harekrushna Mahtab reading from his magisterial History of Odisha which he wrote at Ahmednagar. And at the centre of it all, Jawaharlal Nehru (whose birthday, 14 November, is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country), absorbing everything like the intellectual sponge that he was, and adding his own inimitable style and forward-looking ideas to the mix. With such a formidable ensemble cast at his disposal, it’s little surprise that Nehru’s books are still considered must-reads if you wish to truly understand this land’s beating heart.