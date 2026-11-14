The many voices in Nehru’s writings

In the 2004 Mani Ratnam film Yuva, there is a scene where political prisoner and student leader Michael Mukherjee (Ajay Devgn) is teaching Cosmology 101 to his fellow inmates, who are bemused and awestruck in equal measure. Imagine, for a second, a similar intellectual salon at the Ahmednagar Fort prison (in current-day Maharashtra) in the 1940s—Maulana Azad holding forth on the Mughals’ advanced currency system; Sardar Patel describing the various forms and manifestations of rural governance he had observed first-hand during his Bharat Yatras; Harekrushna Mahtab reading from his magisterial History of Odisha which he wrote at Ahmednagar. And at the centre of it all, Jawaharlal Nehru (whose birthday, 14 November, is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country), absorbing everything like the intellectual sponge that he was, and adding his own inimitable style and forward-looking ideas to the mix. With such a formidable ensemble cast at his disposal, it’s little surprise that Nehru’s books are still considered must-reads if you wish to truly understand this land’s beating heart.
In the 2004 Mani Ratnam film Yuva, there is a scene where political prisoner and student leader Michael Mukherjee (Ajay Devgn) is teaching Cosmology 101 to his fellow inmates, who are bemused and awestruck in equal measure. Imagine, for a second, a similar intellectual salon at the Ahmednagar Fort prison (in current-day Maharashtra) in the 1940s—Maulana Azad holding forth on the Mughals’ advanced currency system; Sardar Patel describing the various forms and manifestations of rural governance he had observed first-hand during his Bharat Yatras; Harekrushna Mahtab reading from his magisterial History of Odisha which he wrote at Ahmednagar. And at the centre of it all, Jawaharlal Nehru (whose birthday, 14 November, is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country), absorbing everything like the intellectual sponge that he was, and adding his own inimitable style and forward-looking ideas to the mix. With such a formidable ensemble cast at his disposal, it’s little surprise that Nehru’s books are still considered must-reads if you wish to truly understand this land’s beating heart.
And yet, the fact that Nehru was the first Prime Minister of independent India far too often obscures his literary achievements as one of the major Indian writers of the 20th century. He wrote four books, Letters from a Father to his Daughter (1929), Glimpses of World History (1934), An Autobiography (1936) and The Discovery of India (1946). Three of these were written almost entirely in prison, the exception being Letters from a Father to his Daughter. He served multiple prison terms during the freedom struggle, time he spent reflecting and writing. His prison diaries, as well as the letters he wrote while in prison, haven’t been published as standalone books yet, but they are available online at nehruarchive.in (hosted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund).
And yet, the fact that Nehru was the first Prime Minister of independent India far too often obscures his literary achievements as one of the major Indian writers of the 20th century. He wrote four books, Letters from a Father to his Daughter (1929), Glimpses of World History (1934), An Autobiography (1936) and The Discovery of India (1946). Three of these were written almost entirely in prison, the exception being Letters from a Father to his Daughter. He served multiple prison terms during the freedom struggle, time he spent reflecting and writing. His prison diaries, as well as the letters he wrote while in prison, haven’t been published as standalone books yet, but they are available online at nehruarchive.in (hosted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund).
Nehru worked at a frenetic pace while incarcerated. The 600-page The Discovery of India, for example, contains over 150,000 words at least, and yet Nehru churned it out longhand over a six-month period in 1944 at Ahmednagar Fort, where he was jailed between August 1942 and March 1945. He had no access to libraries, books, newspapers or journals.
This is where Nehru’s illustrious fellow prisoners came in—his stints overlapped at different times and places with Acharya Narendra Dev, Aurobindo Ghosh, Maulana Azad, Gobind Ballabh Pant, M.N. Roy, and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan. They were not only major political leaders of the era, they were intellectual giants as well, possessing an enviable range of knowledge on disparate topics. Between them they spoke dozens of major Indian and world languages, with Maulana Azad alone holding deep knowledge of Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Arabic, Bengali, Marathi and quite possibly others.
In the introductory chapter of Glimpses of World History, Nehru mentions Azad and Ghosh and thanks them for their (verbal) edits to the work and for “clearing his doubts on the finer points of Indian history”. According to Azad’s own celebrated memoir Ghubar-i-Khatir (also written in Ahmednagar Fort) as well as memoirs written by M.N. Roy and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Azad would begin his days in prison by schooling his colleagues in Indian history, especially the ancient era and the Mughal Empire.
In the evenings, Nehru and Azad would comment on each other’s work-for-the-day. Similarly, M.N. Roy’s memoir details conversations about socialism that Nehru had with Roy, refining Nehru’s political philosophy as well as his eventual writings about “democratic socialism” which he considered the best bet for a newly independent, post-colonial nation-state like India.
It’s because of these “human libraries” at Nehru’s disposal that I consider him a modern-day example of a “Homeric” writer. For a long time, classicists have maintained that in all probability, there were dozens of poets and performers in successive eras who took on the moniker “Homer”. Their tales were retellings of the same mythological stories with the oral storyteller’s desire to add to (or remove from) narratives, while marking their work as part of an unbroken lineage. In a similar vein, I think of Nehru as a “Homeric” writer because his work is far more collaborative than it looks to be at first glance. Here too was a sense of shared purpose: spreading ideas of a secular, socialist state with a grounding in history.
In the intricate details about Mughal architecture and Persian poetry in The Discovery of India, I see the invisible hand of Maulana Azad, an intellectual prodigy who ran multiple newspapers and taught graduate classrooms full of men twice his age while still a teenager.
When I see a point-by-point comparative analysis of Leninism and Nehru’s beloved democratic socialism in An Autobiography, I see the guiding spirit of Aurobindo Ghosh. Read Letters from a Father alongside Ghosh’s A System of National Education (1921) to understand just how big an intellectual debt Nehru owed him. Ghosh and Nehru shared a major belief: in order to rapidly progress, India would have to teach children both western-style rationalism (not to mention, a scientific-technical education) and traditional Indian forms of knowledge and culture.
This was in part due to historiographic concerns. In A System of National Education, Ghosh lists the ways in which western historians had ignored India. In the third chapter of The Discovery of India, Nehru said much the same thing. Nehru, however, added a disclaimer: a nation educated solely in the ways of the past would be like “a quickly-growing child who nevertheless clings to the outgrown clothes of his infancy”.
Similar concerns would manifest in Glimpses of World History, where he confessed that part of his motivation for writing the book was to set the record straight—no longer would India’s story be told via western interlocutors.
There was another motive too. The ancient oral storytellers who used the name “Homer” wanted to preserve not just old stories, but also a certain way of looking at the world. Similarly, Nehru was driven to write his books partially because he wanted Indians to see English as a tool, a window to the world. Before his interventions, English was largely perceived as the colonialist’s weapon but Nehru’s erudition showed young Indians that they could wield this weapon as skillfully as any white man.
In the 2003 anthology A History of Indian Literature (edited by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra), historian Sunil Khilnani describes in his essay, Gandhi and Nehru: The Uses of English, how the two leaders transformed the language’s social role. Khilnani writes: “…though often ambivalent about the function of English in India, they kept a political commitment to English as a language of public communication. English may have been ‘the language of the enemy’, yet both wished to accommodate it alongside other Indian languages, recognizing it as a vital link not just to the wider world but also between Indians themselves.”
Commentators today often bemoan the fact that 21st century political discourse has become aggressively partisan—very few politicians engage in meaningful, good-faith, productive conversations across the aisle, even during full-blown national crises. And hence, public welfare gets sacrificed in favour of political point-scoring. Nehru’s bibliography shows us the possibilities of a writerly (and political) life unencumbered by this kind of isolationism. A remarkable lone voice may last long in public memory, but a Greek chorus with a formidable message gets a real shot at immortality.
Aditya Mani Jha is a writer based in Delhi.