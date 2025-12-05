What to watch this week: ‘Jay Kelly’, ‘Diés Iraé’ and more

Jay Kelly This comedy drama is about the relationship between a superstar actor (George Clooney) and his manager (Adam Sandler) as they travel through Europe. The film also stars Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig and Riley Keough. Directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), who’s written it with Mortimer. (Netflix).

View full Image A still from 'Diés Iraé'.

Diés Iraé Rohan, an architect, learns of the suicide of a friend, and visits her family. After he comes home, he starts experiencing supernatural phenomena. This Malayalam horror film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, (JioHotstar)

View full Image A still from 'The New Years'.

The New Years Ana (Iria Del Río) and Óscar (Francesco Carril) meet on New Year’s Eve and fall in love. This 10-episode Spanish series follows their relationship through nine subsequent New Year’s Eves. Created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. (MUBI)

View full Image A still from 'Dhurandhar'.