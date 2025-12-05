What to watch this week: ‘Jay Kelly’, ‘Diés Iraé’ and more

George Clooney and Adam Sandler team up, Rahul Sadasivan returns with another thriller, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published5 Dec 2025, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Jay Kelly'.
A still from 'Jay Kelly'.

Jay Kelly

This comedy drama is about the relationship between a superstar actor (George Clooney) and his manager (Adam Sandler) as they travel through Europe. The film also stars Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig and Riley Keough. Directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), who’s written it with Mortimer. (Netflix).

View full Image
A still from 'Diés Iraé'.

Diés Iraé

Rohan, an architect, learns of the suicide of a friend, and visits her family. After he comes home, he starts experiencing supernatural phenomena. This Malayalam horror film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, (JioHotstar)

View full Image
A still from 'The New Years'.

The New Years

Ana (Iria Del Río) and Óscar (Francesco Carril) meet on New Year’s Eve and fall in love. This 10-episode Spanish series follows their relationship through nine subsequent New Year’s Eves. Created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. (MUBI)

View full Image
A still from 'Dhurandhar'.

Dhurandhar

This action film is rumoured to be about the Lyari gang wars in Karachi, Pakistan, and, in the midst of the chaos, an Indian spy. A buffed-up Ranveer Singh is in the lead, joined by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, whose previous film was the influential Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The eclectic music, which ranges from Punjabi folk and qawwali reworkings to hip-hop, is by Shashwat Sachdev. (In theatres)

