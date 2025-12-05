What to watch this week: ‘Jay Kelly’, ‘Diés Iraé’ and more

Jay Kelly This comedy drama is about the relationship between a superstar actor (George Clooney) and his manager (Adam Sandler) as they travel through Europe. The film also stars Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig and Riley Keough. Directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), who’s written it with Mortimer. (Netflix).

A still from 'Diés Iraé'.

Diés Iraé Rohan, an architect, learns of the suicide of a friend, and visits her family. After he comes home, he starts experiencing supernatural phenomena. This Malayalam horror film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, (JioHotstar)

A still from 'The New Years'.

The New Years Ana (Iria Del Río) and Óscar (Francesco Carril) meet on New Year’s Eve and fall in love. This 10-episode Spanish series follows their relationship through nine subsequent New Year’s Eves. Created by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. (MUBI)

A still from 'Dhurandhar'.

Dhurandhar This action film is rumoured to be about the Lyari gang wars in Karachi, Pakistan, and, in the midst of the chaos, an Indian spy. A buffed-up Ranveer Singh is in the lead, joined by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, whose previous film was the influential Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The eclectic music, which ranges from Punjabi folk and qawwali reworkings to hip-hop, is by Shashwat Sachdev. (In theatres)