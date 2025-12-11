‘Jay Kelly’ review: A magnetic George Clooney shakes off the stardust
Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix film, ‘Jay Kelly’, suggests that the cost of stardom is rarely paid by the star alone
In Jay Kelly, director Noah Baumbach joins forces with George Clooney to deliver a sharply observed, melancholic study of celebrity, memory and regret. Clooney plays Kelly, a Hollywood icon forced to shake off the stardust and confront the impact of his choices. As he drifts between denial and self-awareness, he confronts the fallout of decades lived at the centre of his own universe.