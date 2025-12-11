‘Jay Kelly’ review: A magnetic George Clooney shakes off the stardust

One of the interesting approaches in the script is its perspective on how fame radiates outward, often carelessly. This is seen in the dynamics of the star’s entourage as well as relationships with his daughters and close associates. Jay’s attempt to reconnect with his estranged daughter provides the emotional throughline, grounding the film’s more conceptual elements in a real human longing. The ghosts of former friends and colleagues materialise not as clichés but as reminders of opportunities squandered and relationships abandoned in the name of career momentum. Baumbach suggests that the cost of stardom is rarely paid by the star alone; it accumulates and festers in the people who remain just off-screen.