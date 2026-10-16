Joe Sacco sifts facts from half-truths and lies in 'The Once and Future Riot'

'One True Story'

The two men knock on every door, from the village chiefs’ and local political leaders’ to those of the alleged perpetrators of violence and the families destroyed by it. They return to government officials again and again to cross-check facts, most of which lie in a puddle of ambiguity because each party is invested in pushing their version of the “One True Story”. This Orwellian mood of scheming, lying and deliberate misinformation lends a dizzying perspective to the narrative. Despite the complexity of caste-based political affiliations, Sacco parses the nuances by going back and forth in time, making the reader aware of the larger class dynamics of the villages, beyond religion, that underlie the bloodshed.