Joe Sacco sifts facts from half-truths and lies in 'The Once and Future Riot'

Joe Sacco’s latest book, The Once and Future Riot, revisits the communal riots that broke out between Jat and Muslim inhabitants of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 2013. It led to the death of at least 62 people, a majority of whom were Muslims, and made thousands more homeless. In terms of scale and territorial ambit it may have been a hyper-local conflict, caused by a murky mix of local, regional and interpersonal politics. But, as the Malta-born American Sacco shows in this brilliant account, its roots go back to the blood-laced legacy of Partition, when the seeds of generational animosity between Hindus and Muslims was sown in the subcontinent.
Joe Sacco’s latest book, The Once and Future Riot, revisits the communal riots that broke out between Jat and Muslim inhabitants of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 2013. It led to the death of at least 62 people, a majority of whom were Muslims, and made thousands more homeless. In terms of scale and territorial ambit it may have been a hyper-local conflict, caused by a murky mix of local, regional and interpersonal politics. But, as the Malta-born American Sacco shows in this brilliant account, its roots go back to the blood-laced legacy of Partition, when the seeds of generational animosity between Hindus and Muslims was sown in the subcontinent.
Sacco’s reputation as a storyteller and truth-seeker is undisputed, established by his unforgettable Palestine series, among other path-breaking works, many of which transcend their specific temporal and geographical contexts to gesture at broader truths—about democracy, freedom of expression and political hegemony. In The Once and Future Riot, he reminds us of his dogged persistence as an investigative reporter as he ventures into a foreign terrain a year after the event, guided by fellow journalist Piyush Kumar, in an attempt to piece together the reality of what exactly happened from the shards of half-truths and outright lies.
Sacco’s reputation as a storyteller and truth-seeker is undisputed, established by his unforgettable Palestine series, among other path-breaking works, many of which transcend their specific temporal and geographical contexts to gesture at broader truths—about democracy, freedom of expression and political hegemony. In The Once and Future Riot, he reminds us of his dogged persistence as an investigative reporter as he ventures into a foreign terrain a year after the event, guided by fellow journalist Piyush Kumar, in an attempt to piece together the reality of what exactly happened from the shards of half-truths and outright lies.
'One True Story'
The two men knock on every door, from the village chiefs’ and local political leaders’ to those of the alleged perpetrators of violence and the families destroyed by it. They return to government officials again and again to cross-check facts, most of which lie in a puddle of ambiguity because each party is invested in pushing their version of the “One True Story”. This Orwellian mood of scheming, lying and deliberate misinformation lends a dizzying perspective to the narrative. Despite the complexity of caste-based political affiliations, Sacco parses the nuances by going back and forth in time, making the reader aware of the larger class dynamics of the villages, beyond religion, that underlie the bloodshed.
If The Once and Future Riot is visually stunning for Sacco’s masterly use of text and image to guide the reader through the forest of information, it doesn’t confine itself to being a disinterested reportage. Throughout the book, the reporter’s scepticism comes through, acting as a foil to the contradictory narratives fed to him by the mighty on both sides of the divide.
Sacco’s questioning eye, as it zooms into poker faces, and his sharp ear, as it picks up gaps and fissures in the narrative, act as a salutary lesson for the reader—to never accept, at face value, the stories fed to them by politically embedded parties and media outlets.
Unfortunately, such warnings proved prophetic for Sacco himself, when his book ran into trouble with its intended publisher, Penguin Random House, in India. The latter sent him a long list of revisions which, Sacco said in an interview with The Wire, amounted to editorial interference rather than a standard fact check. The writer refused to comply with the demands and opted to go with Leftword, an independent entity known as a publisher of left-leaning literature.
For readers, especially in India, who are honest enough to confront the truth about the country’s political situation since 2014 (a year after the Muzaffarnagar riots, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic alliance came to power at the national level, and the BJP won the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2017), nothing in the book will surprise them. But it is the dishonesty of the rest, their desperate bid to keep the status quo alive, that may end up ushering in the dire future that Sacco warns of.