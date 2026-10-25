Jogen Chowdhury (1939-2026): An institution builder and a painter of the human condition

Curator and art historian Uma Nair, who spent time with him in 2007 while writing a catalogue on his works, calls Chowdhury a master of contours, who invented his own forms of figuration drawn from theatre, films and the rituals of Bengal. He was an admirer of Pablo Picasso and was inspired by his love of reinvention. “I found a simplicity to Jogen's work, as well as a hunt for serenity. [There was] a purposeful omission of superfluous distractions as he created images of silent dialogues,” she says. In his works, Chowdhury had the power to create a poignant presence—Nair calls them pared-down hymns to a higher level of beauty. She recalls his words from her 2007-visit: “A drawing is about being able to cultivate the body and the spirit, it is not only about a pretty picture… . The architecture of a man's body presents more exciting avenues for me than a face; it is actually like mixing an open-plan design — where you can see down onto all four floors from the uppermost level — and private treatment spaces. Creating them must take into account the perceptive predicament that a human subject offers.”