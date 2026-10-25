Jogen Chowdhury (1939-2026): An institution builder and a painter of the human condition

Some of the most striking features of Jogen Chowdhury’s paintings have always been the eyes—wide open, they come across as curious and contemplative at the same time. More often than not, they seem like windows to the soul, exploring depths of human consciousness. This aspect—together with the power of the line—was evident across Chowdhury’s practice spanning watercolours, ink on paper and pastel and oil. The artist, who passed away earlier today at the age of 87 after a battle with blood cancer, created several iconic masterpieces such as Faces of a Thinker (1980), Day Dreaming (1979), Ganapati (1976), and the 2005 series referencing the abuse of prisoners by American soldiers in Iraq. “With Jogen Chowdhury's passing, we have lost one of the great masters of modern Indian art,” says Tripat K. Kalra, Founder, Gallerie Nvya, who worked with him closely. “He gave us a language entirely his own: the unbroken line, the vulnerable, ironic, deeply human figure. He never followed trends; he trusted his roots and his hand, and that conviction shaped generations of artists.”