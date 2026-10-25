Jogen Chowdhury (1939-2026): An institution builder and a painter of the human condition

Some of the most striking features of Jogen Chowdhury’s paintings have always been the eyes—wide open, they come across as curious and contemplative at the same time. More often than not, they seem like windows to the soul, exploring depths of human consciousness. This aspect—together with the power of the line—was evident across Chowdhury’s practice spanning watercolours, ink on paper and pastel and oil. The artist, who passed away earlier today at the age of 87 after a battle with blood cancer, created several iconic masterpieces such as Faces of a Thinker (1980), Day Dreaming (1979), Ganapati (1976), and the 2005 series referencing the abuse of prisoners by American soldiers in Iraq. “With Jogen Chowdhury's passing, we have lost one of the great masters of modern Indian art,” says Tripat K. Kalra, Founder, Gallerie Nvya, who worked with him closely. “He gave us a language entirely his own: the unbroken line, the vulnerable, ironic, deeply human figure. He never followed trends; he trusted his roots and his hand, and that conviction shaped generations of artists.”
Some of the most striking features of Jogen Chowdhury’s paintings have always been the eyes—wide open, they come across as curious and contemplative at the same time. More often than not, they seem like windows to the soul, exploring depths of human consciousness. This aspect—together with the power of the line—was evident across Chowdhury’s practice spanning watercolours, ink on paper and pastel and oil. The artist, who passed away earlier today at the age of 87 after a battle with blood cancer, created several iconic masterpieces such as Faces of a Thinker (1980), Day Dreaming (1979), Ganapati (1976), and the 2005 series referencing the abuse of prisoners by American soldiers in Iraq. “With Jogen Chowdhury's passing, we have lost one of the great masters of modern Indian art,” says Tripat K. Kalra, Founder, Gallerie Nvya, who worked with him closely. “He gave us a language entirely his own: the unbroken line, the vulnerable, ironic, deeply human figure. He never followed trends; he trusted his roots and his hand, and that conviction shaped generations of artists.”
The late artist was born on 15 February 1939 in Faridpur (now in Bangladesh). His family moved to Kolkata following the Partition after which Chowdhury enrolled at the Government College of Arts and Crafts. In 1965, he received a government scholarship to study at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, Paris, for two years, after which he returned to India and started to work for the Weavers’ Service Centre in Madras, while continuing to sketch and paint alongside. “A student of Prodosh Das Gupta, Chowdhury worked in the expressionist style of figuration in his early years. He created his own gallery of the grotesque, featuring lewd men with bellies like sacks and women with loose, hanging breasts. The Paris sojourn sharpened his creative thought process, helping in the evolution of his distinctive personal style,” states a note on the artist by DAG.
The late artist was born on 15 February 1939 in Faridpur (now in Bangladesh). His family moved to Kolkata following the Partition after which Chowdhury enrolled at the Government College of Arts and Crafts. In 1965, he received a government scholarship to study at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, Paris, for two years, after which he returned to India and started to work for the Weavers’ Service Centre in Madras, while continuing to sketch and paint alongside. “A student of Prodosh Das Gupta, Chowdhury worked in the expressionist style of figuration in his early years. He created his own gallery of the grotesque, featuring lewd men with bellies like sacks and women with loose, hanging breasts. The Paris sojourn sharpened his creative thought process, helping in the evolution of his distinctive personal style,” states a note on the artist by DAG.
This preoccupation with the human figure—featuring exaggerated distorted forms—remained a constant throughout his practice. Ashok Vajpeyi, managing and life trustee Raza Foundation, finds a unique artistic idiom and style of human figuration in Chowdhury’s works. “His human figures could be easily identified as Jogenian,” he posted in a tribute on social media. The Raza Foundation is currently showing some of his works in the Capital in collaboration with the Progressive Art Gallery as part of the show Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists.
Curator and art historian R. Siva Kumar, who wrote the catalogue essay for the 2013 retrospective of the artist’s practice held in Santiniketan, found his construction of figures fascinating. “He is a painter of the human body but Jogen does not construct his figures like a builder with lumps of flesh or hew it out like a carver all in one piece. Like women crocheting apparels, he knits them into shape squiggle by squiggle, and turns the body of interlocked squiggles into quivering, heaving, criss-crossed flesh,” he wrote. The essay, titled Jogen Chowdhury: Lyric and Enigmatic Visions, is available for reading on the Critical Collective.
Chowdhury accumulated experiences, allowing them to wash over him and reveal unexpected perspectives in turn. During the covid-19 pandemic, he was moved by the plight of migrant workers and attempted to express those feelings in writing and sketches, once he was able to process those changes.
Though he trained at a government art college, he shifted from an academic way of training. After his stint at Paris, he came back to develop a very personal style. The artist’s work from the 1960s particularly marked this change when he started using distortion of form. “He drew upon folk traditions of Bengal, the Kalighat style of painting, and skills and crafts practiced by women. However, he didn’t imitate those. He managed to create a subtle and sophisticated language, which was unique to him,” says Siva Kumar in an interview to Lounge.
A unique visual idiom
This language acquired a new clarity in the 1970s. In the essay, Bengal Decentred: The Emergence of the Regional Modern published in the book 20th Century Indian Art, Nandini Ghosh writes that in the 1970s, Chowdhury’s thematic concern was increasingly marked with the desperation that typified an ordinary citizen’s attempts to survive in difficult times. This rendered a dimension of commitment to social reality, transmuted either through the symbolic interpretation of mythic imagery, or through satirical portrayals of characters of generic types. “He introduced the allegorical and the satirical as powerful modes of communication, expressed using texture, colour, a linear network and an intentional incisive distortion of forms,” writes Ghosh. “His satirical mode also invariably involved a reinterpretation and contextual reading of traditional mythic material through contemporary political concerns.”
She cites an example of his work The Youth (1974), in which Chowdhury depicts a middle-aged bald man, whose stance evokes the image of a politician. “The multi-coloured ball in the man’s hand is the painter’s metaphor for the manipulation of politicians in handling contemporary politics,” adds Ghosh.
Yashodhara Dalmia, who has curated Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists, feels that an artist like Chowdhury gave an “ironical twist” to the well-heeled babus and their lustrous women drawing on the Kalighat tradition. “His works of the mid-seventies made with cross hatchings create patterns of mood exploding seamlessly within the form. The shadowy space in which this takes place speaks of the enigmatic experience of intimacy in the dark of the night. By the late 70s and 80s the human form begins to acquire a life of its own where ironic satire is contained within its own contours,” she writes in her essay for the show.
Curator and art historian Uma Nair, who spent time with him in 2007 while writing a catalogue on his works, calls Chowdhury a master of contours, who invented his own forms of figuration drawn from theatre, films and the rituals of Bengal. He was an admirer of Pablo Picasso and was inspired by his love of reinvention. “I found a simplicity to Jogen's work, as well as a hunt for serenity. [There was] a purposeful omission of superfluous distractions as he created images of silent dialogues,” she says. In his works, Chowdhury had the power to create a poignant presence—Nair calls them pared-down hymns to a higher level of beauty. She recalls his words from her 2007-visit: “A drawing is about being able to cultivate the body and the spirit, it is not only about a pretty picture… . The architecture of a man's body presents more exciting avenues for me than a face; it is actually like mixing an open-plan design — where you can see down onto all four floors from the uppermost level — and private treatment spaces. Creating them must take into account the perceptive predicament that a human subject offers.”
Chowdhury was not just a prolific artist but also a poet and an institution builder. According to Siva Kumar, in the last 40 years, he became even more involved in teaching and shaping the lives of young artists as a professor at Santiniketan. “He simultaneously became involved in activities wherein he wanted to promote art at a larger level,” he says. In 1975, Chowdhury founded Gallery 24 and Artist’s Forum in New Delhi and in 2014 he was invited to stay at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as its first artist-in-residence. And then in 2019, he opened a museum in Kolkata to house his artworks and also started a centre for art at Santiniketan as a space where local artists could engage with like-minded artists from India and abroad.
In an interview published in the book 20th Century Indian Art, he said, “If I can create an artwork, then I can also try to create an institution. I think this idea probably comes from my passion for our people, country and arts.” Sunaina Anand, founder and director, Art Alive, who first met him in Santiniketan in 2002, remembers him as a visionary with extraordinary imagination. “He supported young artists , students and young galleries and was always ready to guide and help younger practitioners,” she says. Siva Kumar finds this very unusual for an artist, who was at the height of his creative power to veer into creating spaces for artists. “His legacy will be both as an artist and an institution builder,” he says.