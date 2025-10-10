What to watch this week: ‘The Smashing Machine’, ‘Caught Stealing’ and more

Miss King

Asuka (played by Non) and her mother were abandoned by her father Yuki Soichi (Shido Nakamura) when she was young. The mother, heartbroken, is dead now; the father, a celebrated shogi master who does not take defeat well, has a new family. Asuka and her mother find no mention in Yuki’s book, or his interviews. Asuka is bitter that he’s erased them from his life; she wants revenge. And it seems the only way to do that would be to beat her father at his own game in the male-dominated world of shogi. Only two episodes have dropped so far, but the Japanese drama, which also features Fujiki Naohito, looks promising. (Netflix)