What to watch this week: ‘The Smashing Machine’, ‘Caught Stealing’ and more

A documentary celebrating the late John Candy, the much-loved Canadian who became a mainstay of Hollywood comedy. Candy became a star with his appearances in Stripes, Splash, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Home Alone, before his untimely death from a heart attack at 43. (Amazon Prime)
Actress Konkona Sensharma takes an OTT turn with this crime thriller directed by Rohan Sippy. Sensharma plays veteran ACP Sanyukta Das, who along with rookie ACP Jai Kanwal (Surya Sharma), is pulled into ‘one last case’ that involves the murder of a teenage girl. The cast also includes Shiv Pandit, Govind Namdeo, Shraddha Das and Varun Thakur. (JioHotstar)
Dwayne Johnson takes a break from popcorn fare with his new film. He plays Mark Kerr, a real-life MMA fighter whose battles in and outside the ring were the subject of a 2002 documentary. This sports drama is directed by Benny Safdie. (In theatres)
A black comedy thriller about a former baseball player who gets tangled up with criminals in New York City. This film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan). (In theatres)
Asuka (played by Non) and her mother were abandoned by her father Yuki Soichi (Shido Nakamura) when she was young. The mother, heartbroken, is dead now; the father, a celebrated shogi master who does not take defeat well, has a new family. Asuka and her mother find no mention in Yuki’s book, or his interviews. Asuka is bitter that he’s erased them from his life; she wants revenge. And it seems the only way to do that would be to beat her father at his own game in the male-dominated world of shogi. Only two episodes have dropped so far, but the Japanese drama, which also features Fujiki Naohito, looks promising. (Netflix)