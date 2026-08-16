‘Joint Security Area’: Hands across the border

Those who associate Park Chan-wook with his more transgressive work might be surprised by the easy warmth of these scenes. This was his third film, though he prefers to call it his first, disavowing his first two features, neither of which was a hit with audiences or critics. Joint Security Area, though, was a huge success, becoming, for a brief time, the highest-grossing Korean film. It set Park on a path to becoming one of the signature directors of the new millennium. He’d reunite memorably with each of the three stars: Song Kang-ho in Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and Thirst (2009), Lee Young-ae in Lady Vengeance (2005), and Lee Byung-hun in a tour de force comic performance in his most recent film, No Other Choice (2025). Just as importantly, it marked the beginning of his still-ongoing partnership with Jo Yeong-wook, one the greatest director-composer pairs ever.