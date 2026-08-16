‘Joint Security Area’: Hands across the border

No less than three films I’ve seen in the past year have reckoned with mines. The final passage of Óliver Laxe’s Sirāt (2025) is an unbearably tense sequence in a minefield that offers little except shattered nerves and a vague sense that life is terrible. In Anurag Singh’s Border 2 (2026) , Sunny Deol’s Indian Army officer tussles with a Pakistani soldier while standing on a partly tripped mine. He slams the soldier down on it as he takes his boot off, is flung aside but miraculously survives, and taunts the onlooking Pakistani troops. Between daft heroism and cruel nihilism, both scenes felt frustrating.