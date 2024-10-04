What to watch this week: ‘Joker Folie A Deux’, ‘Ctrl’ and more

CTRL After his fascinating period drama Jubilee, Vikramaditya Motwane is back with a very modern fable about creeping AI. Ananya Panday plays Nella, who, angry at her boyfriend, Joe (Vihaan Samat), decides to erase him from her life with the help of an AI assistant. Things soon take a dark turn. Written by Motwane, Avinash Sampath and Sumukhi Suresh. (Netflix)

A poster for Joker: Folie A Deux

Joker: Folie A Deux

The Joker wasn’t a barrel of laughs, but the sequel does sound like it could be uniquely fun: a musical, with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, who’s being tried for killing a talk show host at the end of the first film. Todd Phillips directs, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz co-star. (In theatres)

A still from the documentary, 'And, Towards Happy Alleys'

And, Towards Happy Alleys A fascinating 2023 documentary by Indian director Sreemoyee Singh on the poetry, cinema and women of present-day Iran. Singh speaks to luminaries like Jafar Panahi and to regular folk, capturing the extraordinary protests led by women, but also noting the risks of speaking out. (MUBI)

A still from Diamond Island