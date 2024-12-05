‘Journeying across the Himalayas’: A creative platform for Himalayan communities

As a student at the National Institute of Design, Aratrik Dev Varman—now in his 40s—strongly felt that the risha, or the traditional breast cloth worn by the women of Tripura, needed to be revived. Later, when he founded Tilla in 2011 in Ahmedabad, a design studio that celebrates handmade Indian textiles and crafts, he built on this idea by collecting some of the archival pieces. In the process, Varman noticed that the loin loom was disappearing and women were no longer weaving in traditional cotton and silk. “The risha was a symbol of women’s independence in Tripura. It lost its relevance, particularly during the British era, when it was deemed unseemly as it just covered the breasts. Over time, women started favouring sarees and blouses over the risha," he says.