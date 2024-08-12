JPEGMAFIA, the trickster king of experimental hip hop

On Exmilitary, its title a nod to the Death Grips mixtape of the same name, Peggy juxtaposes Booker T. Johnson’s up-tempo, circus-y organ from Wendy Rene’s 1964 track After Laughter—notably sampled by the Wu Tang Clan on their iconic 1993 debut—with bit-crushed guitar, weaving r&b, metal and gangsta rap into a singular, cohesive whole. The track chronicles Peggy’s time in the US Air Force, from which he was honourably discharged after reporting abuse by his seniors, and signals his political stance with rhymes like “Blowing up like I'm IDF, Netty warrants ain't stoppin' shit." It’s a theme he returns to on the menacing Jihad Joe, its title a reference to both his time in the US armed forces and current president Joe Biden.