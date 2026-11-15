Remembering Juan atkins, the pioneer of Detroit techno

Atkins leaves us with a legacy far bigger, deeper and longer-lasting than whichever EDM flavour-of-the-season tops this year’s DJ Mag list. Barcelona-based music journalist Shawn Reynaldo argues convincingly that in 2026, virtually all music is techno music. Not just in terms of a sonic palette full of synths and drum machines, but in the way “the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology has become an inextricable part of the music-making process.” The Originator, as he was nicknamed, may not have gotten all the credit he deserved. But few men have changed the world as completely and irrevocably as him. Rest in peace, Magic Juan.