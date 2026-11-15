Remembering Juan atkins, the pioneer of Detroit techno

I was at The Den, a cosy little bar in Mumbai’s Bandra, when my phone pinged with an urgent notification. “Juan Atkins, Detroit techno pioneer, has died,” it said. I looked up from my phone and swept my eyes over the bar as the news sank in. Sitting at my table were the co-founders of Dialled In Records, a UK label focused on South Asian music, and members of the Mumbai/Delhi art collective Excise Dept. In the background, veteran DJ Chandu was playing tunes on the decks.
I was at The Den, a cosy little bar in Mumbai’s Bandra, when my phone pinged with an urgent notification. “Juan Atkins, Detroit techno pioneer, has died,” it said. I looked up from my phone and swept my eyes over the bar as the news sank in. Sitting at my table were the co-founders of Dialled In Records, a UK label focused on South Asian music, and members of the Mumbai/Delhi art collective Excise Dept. In the background, veteran DJ Chandu was playing tunes on the decks.
At other tables sat other people whose lives revolved around music: an aspiring pop star here, a dance music producer there, a superfan there. It struck me that everyone in that room owed an immense debt of gratitude to the man who died on 31 October, aged 64, in a hotel room in Mexico City, just hours before he was due to take the stage. As did anyone working dance music over the past five decades.
At other tables sat other people whose lives revolved around music: an aspiring pop star here, a dance music producer there, a superfan there. It struck me that everyone in that room owed an immense debt of gratitude to the man who died on 31 October, aged 64, in a hotel room in Mexico City, just hours before he was due to take the stage. As did anyone working dance music over the past five decades.
Atkins belonged to that rare category of artists—like Chuck Berry, Dizzy Gillespie, or Beethoven—whose work touched the lives of millions of people all over the world, whether they knew his name or not. He was the inventor and chief architect of Detroit techno, a sound and a scene that conquered dance floors across the world, and whose influence on electronic dance music cannot be overestimated.
Combining the electric-funk of Parliament-Funkadelic and the motorik rhythms of Kraftwerk with space-age science-fiction, Atkins created music that sounded like it came from an alien future, populated by UFOs and robots and insurgent cyborgs. And he kept innovating, expanding his oeuvre under a series of aliases—Infiniti, Magic Juan, Model 500, Psyche/BFC—each offering up their own visions of the future.
The First Wave
Atkins was born in Detroit and spent his early teens playing guitar and bass in local funk and garage bands. When his parents split, he moved to the Detroit suburb of Belleville with his father, where he picked up the keyboard, eventually convincing his grandmother to4 buy him an early Korg synthesizer.
While in college, he teamed up with Vietnam War veteran Rik Davis to form Cybotron, whose dystopian take on early electro earned them a Billboard hit in Clear. The name, a portmanteau of cyborgs and cyclotron, hints at the deep fascination with science-fiction and futurism that initially brought the two together, particularly a shared affinity for the books Future Shock and The Third Wave by Alvin Toffler.
Coming of age in the rapidly de-industrializing Motor City, Atkins and his peers were the perfect audience for Toffler’s ideas about post-industrial society and the coming Information Age. Indeed, Atkins credits Toffler’s term “techno rebels”—those who would humanize technology and deploy it for utopian ideals, without falling for blind techno-optimism—as the inspiration for the name he gave to the music genre he created.
By 1985, Atkins and Rik parted ways due to creative differences. Atkins started his own record label Metroplex—its name also inspired by Toffler—and started putting out music as Model 500. That project’s first release, 1985’s No UFOs, is essentially techno’s “Rosetta Stone”, as one music critic put it. It’s got the squelchy synth basslines, the dense TR-909 rhythms, and cosmic atmospherics, the blend of optimism and dystopia, everything that would go on to define the genre.
There would be plenty of other incredibly impactful releases over the years—the 1993 EP Jazz Is The Teacher, a collaboration with Berlin duo 3MB that built a bridge between Detroit techno and European electronic experimentalism; the ambient-techno forebear Sonic Sunset EP (1994); the dubbier offerings of his two albums with Moritz von Oswald as Borderland. But Atkins’ influence extended way beyond his recorded output.
He was a mentor to Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, friends who would retrospectively be labelled The Belleville Three (Atkins being the third) for their role in defining the first wave of techno. As a DJ, he pioneered the use of drum machines alongside turntables, bringing along an 808 to the Deep Space parties organized by May and Eddie Fowlkes.
When techno began making waves in Europe—as with many other black musical forms, Europe adopted techno and its Chicago contemporary in-house music long before white America—he extended his mentorship and collaborative spirit to fellow mavericks across the Atlantic, working with everyone from Birmingham house trio Liaz and UK breakbeat/jungle pioneers 4hero to Amsterdam’s Orlando Voorn.
Atkins leaves us with a legacy far bigger, deeper and longer-lasting than whichever EDM flavour-of-the-season tops this year’s DJ Mag list. Barcelona-based music journalist Shawn Reynaldo argues convincingly that in 2026, virtually all music is techno music. Not just in terms of a sonic palette full of synths and drum machines, but in the way “the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology has become an inextricable part of the music-making process.” The Originator, as he was nicknamed, may not have gotten all the credit he deserved. But few men have changed the world as completely and irrevocably as him. Rest in peace, Magic Juan.
Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based writer.