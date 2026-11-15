Remembering Juan atkins, the pioneer of Detroit techno

I was at The Den, a cosy little bar in Mumbai’s Bandra, when my phone pinged with an urgent notification. “Juan Atkins, Detroit techno pioneer, has died,” it said. I looked up from my phone and swept my eyes over the bar as the news sank in. Sitting at my table were the co-founders of Dialled In Records, a UK label focused on South Asian music, and members of the Mumbai/Delhi art collective Excise Dept. In the background, veteran DJ Chandu was playing tunes on the decks.