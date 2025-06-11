‘Jungle Nama’: A thrilling play for children reimagines the myth of Bonbibi
Based on Amitav Ghosh’s book, this ambitious theatrical project evokes the landscape of Sundarbans while weaving together a tale of myth and magic.
Director Mallika Shah’s rehearsal room is filled with bright blue fishnet, strewn with leaves, and large swathes of grey fabric with a unique sheen. These serve as props for actors to drag around on stage. The fabric moves with them in a serpentine manner, signifying ropes and waves. The attempt is to recreate the impenetrable mangroves of the Sundarbans.