‘Jungle Nama’: A thrilling play for children reimagines the myth of Bonbibi

While the text has been adapted for the stage, Shah has been careful to keep the syllabic meter intact. The result is a stylised rhythmic narrative that gives the actors enough liberty to play around with, albeit within the framework of the verse. When Mati Rajput, set designer and assistant director, read the black-and-white illustrated pages of the novel, she thought of shadow puppetry. But the early shows in Bengaluru were held in the open air and in broad daylight. “So, we had to come up with a different world. The narrators of the story are fishermen from the Sunderbans, that’s how the fish nets came to be," she says.